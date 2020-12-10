Cassper snubs AKA’s boss moves, thinks he's 'looking for all the reasons not to fight'

However, one particular person, Cassper, was neither moved nor impressed by AKA's business move and he made it clear when a tweep tagged him in a Sizwe Dhlomo post.

Sizwe tweeted to congratulate AKA on his new joint and the tweep jumped on to throw shade at Cassper, saying he was busy focusing on a non-existent boxing match when AKA was focused on bigger things.

Cassper detected some disrespect to his business acumen in the tweet and felt compelled to make it clear that in terms of business, he was in a different league.

“Please don't talk to me about boss moves. Y'all ain't ready for that chat with me. Leave me alone! I am in a league of my own.”

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker also shared that he thought the whole “boss move” thing was a tactic designed to help AKA avoid getting in the boxing ring.

“And yes! I'm busy training cause I was called out for a fight and now shimankie is looking for all the reasons not to fight. I just wanna box!”