TshisaLIVE

Cassper snubs AKA’s boss moves, thinks he's 'looking for all the reasons not to fight'

All Cassper wants to do is get into the boxing ring and he thinks AKA now wants the opposite and is using the “boss moves” as an evasive tactic.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 December 2020 - 11:00
Cassper Nyovest's itching for a fight and wasn't impressed by AKA's business moves.
Cassper Nyovest's itching for a fight and wasn't impressed by AKA's business moves.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has snubbed rival AKA's latest business venture, labelling it a strategy to avoid signing the boxing match contract.

AKA announced on Wednesday that he had recently made a major money move when he acquired a share of a posh restaurant in Durban, Cuba Lounge BLK. His announcement obvs got his fans excited and saw him and his hashtag #AKAgoesBananas land on the Twitter trends list.

The rapper, who was obviously chuffed with himself, revealed that the idea for the new hangout spot came from him wanting fans to enjoy his Cruz vodka in style.  

“For me having my own Vodka is not enough ... I now need my very own venue for you to experience it in. This has now been achieved with Cuba BLK,”  he tweeted, pulling some hype around his new venture.

WATCH | AKA makes big money moves by opening posh restaurant in Durban

"I am now part OWNER of my very own spot, Cuba Lounge BLK.. take a look... #AKAgoesBananas."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

However, one particular person, Cassper, was neither moved nor impressed by AKA's business move and he made it clear when a tweep tagged him in a Sizwe Dhlomo post.

Sizwe tweeted to congratulate AKA on his new joint and the tweep jumped on to throw shade at Cassper, saying he was busy focusing on a non-existent boxing match when AKA was focused on bigger things.

Cassper detected some disrespect to his business acumen in the tweet and felt compelled to make it clear that in terms of business, he was in a different league.

Please don't talk to me about boss moves. Y'all ain't ready for that chat with me. Leave me alone! I am in a league of my own.”

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker also shared that he thought the whole “boss move” thing was a tactic designed to help AKA avoid getting in the boxing ring.

“And yes! I'm busy training cause I was called out for a fight and now shimankie is looking for all the reasons not to fight. I just wanna box!”

Since Cassper started training for the pending boxing match, he has been super hyped! The rapper suddenly eats, breathes and is always talking about boxing ... everyone on the TL can tell the guy is looking forward to getting in the ring.

A total 180º in attitude compared with the 2019 Cassper, who rejected AKA's offer of a fight.

I can't wait for the day they announce my name as I'm walking to the ring! That's all I'm looking forward to lately,” he said.

READ MORE

Cassper taunts AKA who apparently 'refuses' to sign boxing match contract

"Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!" Cassper tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Has AKA 'chickened out' of the boxing match with Cassper?

Is AKA 'chickening out' of his fight with Cassper Nyovest?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest on AKA boxing match: 'I can't wait to get in the ring with small boy'

Cassper Nyovest believes his boxing skills will knock AKA out!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper’s fans counter shade from Megacy with #AKAjoinsFamilyTree

Midnight Twitter is so dangerous, both Cass and AKA probably don't know that there's #AKAJoinsFamailyTree trending!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning' TshisaLIVE
  3. Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house! TshisaLIVE
  4. 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X