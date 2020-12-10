IN MEMES | Emma is back, pregnant and causing havoc on 'The River'

While praises have continued to pour in for actress Lunathi Mampofu on her captivating portrayal of Emma on 1 Magic's The River, fans have totally different feelings towards the character she plays.

Just days after Emma's return to the telenovela viewers are already expressing their desire to have Lindiwe “end” (read kill) Emma. Emma, whom tweeps consider one of Lindiwe's worthy opponents in the game of greed, came back to Refilwe heavily pregnant with a child she claims is Zolani's.

However, even though she's clearly going through the most, her vendetta against Lindiwe is the one thing that fuels Emma. Fans had hoped that she would be seeking Zolani out, looking to make things right for the sake of their unborn baby — if it is indeed Zolani's.

Meanwhile, Emma is back to take Lindiwe back. Basically back for round two of their messy, life-threatening fight.

Watch her provoke Lindiwe by calling the media on her in the video below: