IN MEMES | Emma is back, pregnant and causing havoc on 'The River'

Emma is back, pregnant and causing havoc on 'The River'
While praises have continued to pour in for actress Lunathi Mampofu on her captivating portrayal of Emma on 1 Magic's The River, fans have totally different feelings towards the character she plays.
Just days after Emma's return to the telenovela viewers are already expressing their desire to have Lindiwe “end” (read kill) Emma. Emma, whom tweeps consider one of Lindiwe's worthy opponents in the game of greed, came back to Refilwe heavily pregnant with a child she claims is Zolani's.
However, even though she's clearly going through the most, her vendetta against Lindiwe is the one thing that fuels Emma. Fans had hoped that she would be seeking Zolani out, looking to make things right for the sake of their unborn baby — if it is indeed Zolani's.
Meanwhile, Emma is back to take Lindiwe back. Basically back for round two of their messy, life-threatening fight.
Watch her provoke Lindiwe by calling the media on her in the video below:
Emma won’t rest,she is coming for Lindiwe. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Vaa3VD9aJa— Tshedza Pictures (@TshedzaPictures) December 9, 2020
Fans have every right to be stressed out by Emma's return on Lindiwe's behalf.
The last time Emma was in Refilwe, fans of The River had a hard time coping as they watched the ultimate dynamic duo, Lindiwe and Zolani, declare war on each other, all because of her.
From the first episode of the telenovela, fans knew Lindiwe trusted Zolani with his life and vice versa. They knew the aunt and nephew’s loyalty would always keep them together whether at the bottom or at the top. That all changed when Emma stepped into the picture.
Here are some of the reactions fans of The River tweeted as they watched Emma begin World War III.
Bad mouthing Lindiwe to journalists?? Is this the hill Emma is willing to die on? #TheRiver1Magic. This hun doesn’t learn pic.twitter.com/A0gh9qr7eu— 018’s Finest (@Krumbule) December 9, 2020
Emma has gone to the papers ka Madlabantu?! Weh...its definitely going to end in tears. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/lsZM1zuGvH— It's Mrs Mogale To You. 😊 (@sedi_bear) December 9, 2020
Emma ?????!!!! #TheRiver1Magic— Bridgett Ramahlaku (@BridgyRams) December 9, 2020
I wouldn't be doing that if i was you pic.twitter.com/4ieSj14nWk
one would think Emma has learned her lesson with trying to deal with Lindiwe #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/7wumrvDZ6W— makgonatsotle (@Reefy_Esau) December 9, 2020
Emma uneLiver!!! 🙆♀️🙆♀️#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/EFZ8pyZ4gU— Sabrina® (@sethu_gcememe) December 9, 2020
Start that fire Emma, hope you will be able to put it off #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/IDjO26X21h— Asa-babe🥰 (@AsandaNthite) December 9, 2020
Lindiwe must just kill Emma, finish and klaar #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/7RcxSqfhOU— Mpilo khodi (@CodsMpilo) December 9, 2020
A weave can change a woman’s life really! Emma’s head is exactly in original factory settings #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/7CGpCA01rH— NKOSANA DC MKHONTO (@DaveLamula) December 9, 2020