Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ‘Don’t waste your money'

Songstress Kelly Khumalo wants her fans not to “waste their money” by voting for her in the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards which are set to take place at Durban's ICC on December 15.

The songstress discouraged her fans from voting for her in the Best Female Artist category which sees her up against her sister Zandie Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Babes Wodumo, Holly Rey, Simmy, Cici, Shekinah and Zanda Zakuza.

While the winner of the category is set to bag a trophy and R100k, Kelly showed no interest in it when she replied to a tweep, who asked whether they should vote for her.

With a one-liner answer, Kelly made it clear to her fans that the awards, to her, were a waste of time.