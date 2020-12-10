TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ‘Don’t waste your money'

10 December 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Kelly Khumalo is discouraging fans from voting for her in the KZN Entertainment Awards.
Kelly Khumalo is discouraging fans from voting for her in the KZN Entertainment Awards.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Songstress Kelly Khumalo wants her fans not to “waste their money” by voting for her in the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards which are set to take place at Durban's ICC on December 15.

The songstress discouraged her fans from voting for her in the Best Female Artist category which sees her up against her sister Zandie Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Babes Wodumo, Holly Rey, Simmy, Cici, Shekinah and Zanda Zakuza.

While the winner of the category is set to bag a trophy and R100k, Kelly showed no interest in it when she replied to a tweep, who asked whether they should vote for her.

With a one-liner answer, Kelly made it clear to her fans that the awards, to her, were a waste of time.

Even though Kelly showed no interest, one of Mzansi's faves, who's over the moon that he'll be hosting the glamorous occasion alongside actress Pearl Thusi, is media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

Somizi shared the good news on Twitter that not only is he hosting the awards but he was nominated in two categories, Best Male TV Presenter and KZN's Most Loved.

Somizi's news brought a lot of criticism from a tweep who expressed he'd never vote for him.

Sensing a lot of entitlement from the tweep, Somizi hit back and told him he didn't need his money or his support, if “it comes with abuse and bullying”. 

“Keep it mntase, I never asked for it at all ... yerrr you must be high to think my success in life is in your hands. Take your entitlement elsewhere and leave me alone,” Somizi said in his clapback to the tweep.

READ MORE

Kelly Khumalo slams the Crown Gospel Awards after not bagging a win

“I know ... I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care," said Kelly.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa's siblings at court as alleged killers due to appear

The case against the five men implicated in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is set to continue in the the Boksburg magistrate’s court amid ...
News
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer: 'Our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect'

Musician Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence over the latest developments in the murder case of her late boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Senzo Meyiwa: Suspects & their families profess innocence, as his loved ones must wait longer

The case against the five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was postponed to March 5 in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning' TshisaLIVE
  3. Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house! TshisaLIVE
  4. 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X