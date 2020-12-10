OPINION | From mockery to admiration: How G65’s bravery to pursue her dreams won hearts

For me, Obani Lababantu isn't the song of the year, but gqom is not my cup of tea.

However, I join the country in mourning the death of Olpha Selepe, who Mzansi came to know and love as Gee Six Five, because I was a huge fan of her personality. I especially loved that she had absolutely zero f**ks to give when trolls took aim at her.

If we all know the same kind of old people, then we know most golden oldies have a common trait found only in them - of not giving a f**k about what people have to say about them.

I'm not talking about the media-trained old people in the public space. I'm talking about the gogos and mkhulus at home who ooze wisdom and have the kind of “don't care” attitude that tells you straight up they have earned the right not to care.

I got that vibe from Gee Six Five, and to be honest, I lived for every second of it. This is why I join many others in celebrating her, which also explains why her death has shocked and devastated the country.

A few weeks ago, Twitter caught wind of the 65-year-old PhD student belting her song out loud for all who cared to hear.

At first, thanks to trolls treating her song like a joke and mocking her vocals, it wasn't immediately clear if the gogo, who we all later learnt was called Gee Six Five, was officially dropping the single. However, days after the video made its appearance on the net, Gee Six Five went viral and became an instant star.

What started as mocking had turned into overwhelming admiration for the 65-year-old's bravery and fiery passion infused into pursuing her dreams against all odds.

Once Mzansi learnt the story of the woman making her mark as one of the oldest amapiano artists, they had no option but to stan Gee Six Five.