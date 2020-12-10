TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi remembers her little sister a year after her fatal car accident

“I love and hate this month so much. My sister rode with a drunk driver last December and died in an accident and the driver survived.”

10 December 2020
Sho Madjozi is still mourning the death of her little sister.
While December is known to many as a month of fun, laughter and cheer, for rapper Sho Madjozi it represents a time of darkness in her life when she lost her little sister, Makhananï Maganye, in a car crash.

Makhananï died on December 17, 2019, and according to the well-known artist, her little sister would've turned 21 on December 9.  

Taking to Twitter to talk about her grief and the realities she had to face after losing her little sister, Sho shared a more vulnerable side to her.

She also revealed her sister was in a car that was driven by a drunk driver who managed to survive the accident while her sister wasn't so fortunate.

Like taking notes from her journal, Sho shared a thought-provoking thread with her followers  and reflected on the days she found very challenging after losing Makhananï.

Days after Makhananï's passing, Sho shared that her little sister's death belittled every other grief she had ever experienced.

She also shared how difficult it was for her to accept that her sister was no more.

“Grief is a madness. I have felt every emotion every day since I heard the news. I have felt everything when looking at her pictures, even acceptance ..." 

Though she stopped shows and performances after she learnt of her sister's death, Sho details how she managed to pull herself up and give a stellar performance on the Afro Punk stage last year.

Sho then detailed how putting on a brave face as a well-known person in SA was very tough as her fans wanted selfies regardless of her pain and grief.

The John Cena hitmaker also shared how starting the new year was the most challenging as she kept asking herself why she had to go through such a tragic loss.

Sho then concluded that no matter how much one tries to get over the grief of losing someone, the pain always remains there.

