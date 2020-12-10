Sho Madjozi remembers her little sister a year after her fatal car accident
While December is known to many as a month of fun, laughter and cheer, for rapper Sho Madjozi it represents a time of darkness in her life when she lost her little sister, Makhananï Maganye, in a car crash.
Makhananï died on December 17, 2019, and according to the well-known artist, her little sister would've turned 21 on December 9.
Taking to Twitter to talk about her grief and the realities she had to face after losing her little sister, Sho shared a more vulnerable side to her.
She also revealed her sister was in a car that was driven by a drunk driver who managed to survive the accident while her sister wasn't so fortunate.
I love and hate this month so much. My sister rode with a drunk driver last December and died in an accident and the driver survived. She would have been 21 today. 😔— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
Like taking notes from her journal, Sho shared a thought-provoking thread with her followers and reflected on the days she found very challenging after losing Makhananï.
Days after Makhananï's passing, Sho shared that her little sister's death belittled every other grief she had ever experienced.
23/12/19— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
The death of my sister belittles every other grief I have passed through. I can’t imagine what I have ever cried about before now.
She also shared how difficult it was for her to accept that her sister was no more.
“Grief is a madness. I have felt every emotion every day since I heard the news. I have felt everything when looking at her pictures, even acceptance ..."
24/12— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
When grown ups say life is not fair they are not saying it because they are predisposed to accepting injustice and unfairness. They say it because life bludgeoned the fact into them.
Though she stopped shows and performances after she learnt of her sister's death, Sho details how she managed to pull herself up and give a stellar performance on the Afro Punk stage last year.
30/12/19— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
Today I’m dreading going to Afropunk. There are the usual nerves mixed with the ache that’s been vibrating inside me since I heard the news.
Sho then detailed how putting on a brave face as a well-known person in SA was very tough as her fans wanted selfies regardless of her pain and grief.
The John Cena hitmaker also shared how starting the new year was the most challenging as she kept asking herself why she had to go through such a tragic loss.
06/01/20— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
If you knew how much we loved you, you would not have slipped away in that unceremonious manner. How could you have your phone stolen from you while your body lay on the side of the road? How could you make me hate my whole country and everyone in it?
31/03/20— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
You did not think you would be a fact in our lives. That your life was there to be the difficult experience in ours. A test to your mother’s faith or you sisters introduction to grief. You did not live as though your life was only meant to be a backdrop to anyone else’s
Sho then concluded that no matter how much one tries to get over the grief of losing someone, the pain always remains there.
29/07/20— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) December 9, 2020
Grief is like being confronted by a filthy room. You may eventually be able to sort through it, but when you first encounter it you won’t know where to begin.