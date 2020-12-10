Sho Madjozi remembers her little sister a year after her fatal car accident

While December is known to many as a month of fun, laughter and cheer, for rapper Sho Madjozi it represents a time of darkness in her life when she lost her little sister, Makhananï Maganye, in a car crash.

Makhananï died on December 17, 2019, and according to the well-known artist, her little sister would've turned 21 on December 9.

Taking to Twitter to talk about her grief and the realities she had to face after losing her little sister, Sho shared a more vulnerable side to her.

She also revealed her sister was in a car that was driven by a drunk driver who managed to survive the accident while her sister wasn't so fortunate.