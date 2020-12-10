‘The pandemic never left’ — Celebs react to Covid-19 second wave
As thousands of people react to Dr Zweli Mkhize's announcement that SA has now officially entered the second wave of Covid-19, veteran actor Florence Masebe says there will be no big Christmas lunch for her this year as she tries to stay safe.
Florence and other Mzansi celebrities such as Mpho Letsholonyane and Redi Thlabi reacted to the announcement with how they planned to protect themselves during this time by staying at home.
“Watching loved ones lose their dearest ones and being able to only offer words of comfort from far has become a part of 2020 I really don't want repeat. But it keeps repeating itself. The pandemic never left,” Florence said.
Florence made it clear that for her safety, she was planning on shunning all typical Christmas gatherings.
“I'm staying alive,” she tweeted.
Watching loved ones lose their dearest ones and being able to only offer words of comfort from far has become a part of 2020 I really don't want repeat. But it keeps repeating itself. The pandemic never left.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) December 10, 2020
TimesLIVE reported that health minister Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is officially in a second wave, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.
He said that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were “key drivers of the new wave” and that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.
“Six provinces are affected. The majority of the new cases are from the Western Cape at 30%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, KZN on 23% and Gauteng on 17%. These together indicate that we are into the second wave,” he said.
The minister also pointed to a spike in infections among those aged between 15 and 19 years, after several superspreader parties in recent weeks.
Other people like Mpho encouraged people to just stay at home, especially the teenagers, “AkuDezembeki guys. Hlalani ekhaya,” she said. Redi Thlabi echoed Mpho's sentiments, saying she would remain settled in her level five way of living.
Here are some of the other reactions:
Tough times ahead on the COVID front as SA enters a #SecondWave.— Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) December 9, 2020
Please be sensible over the holidays: mask, hands, face, space and ventilation.
Our positivity rate is 18%. It has been above 10% for a while. This is HUGE! I will continue my level 5 life. pic.twitter.com/XFqXYBogyX— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 9, 2020
Most likely going back to stricter lockdown rules.— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) December 9, 2020
Stock up.
South Africans struggle to sanitize or wear masks! But you’re asking for this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7irDeo5DeS— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 9, 2020
Meanwhile, others like K Naomi had a different take on the news about a second wave of Covid-19. The media personality felt that the coronavirus is perhaps been given too much attention and is taking away from the attention that should be given to “some of the biggest killer diseases”.
“People are still dying from other diseases,” K Naomi said with a broken heart emoji.
Coronavirus has got so much of our attention that the focus has moved away from some of the biggest killer diseases...— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) December 10, 2020
People are still dying from other diseases 💔