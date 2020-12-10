TshisaLIVE

‘The pandemic never left’ — Celebs react to Covid-19 second wave

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 December 2020 - 10:00
Veteran actor Florence Masebe says there will be no big Christmas lunch for her this year.
Image: Instagram/Florence Masebe

As thousands of people react to Dr Zweli Mkhize's announcement that SA has now officially entered the second wave of Covid-19, veteran actor Florence Masebe says there will be no big Christmas lunch for her this year as she tries to stay safe.

Florence and other Mzansi celebrities such as Mpho Letsholonyane and Redi Thlabi reacted to the announcement with how they planned to protect themselves during this time by staying at home.

Watching loved ones lose their dearest ones and being able to only offer words of comfort from far has become a part of 2020 I really don't want repeat. But it keeps repeating itself. The pandemic never left,” Florence said.

Florence made it clear that for her safety, she was planning on shunning all typical Christmas gatherings.

“I'm staying alive,” she tweeted.

TimesLIVE reported that health minister Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is officially in a second wave, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.

He said that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were “key drivers of the new wave” and that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.

“Six provinces are affected. The majority of the new cases are from the Western Cape at  30%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, KZN on 23% and Gauteng on 17%. These together indicate that we are into the second wave,” he said.

The minister also pointed to a spike in infections among those aged between 15 and 19 years, after several superspreader parties in recent weeks.

Other people like Mpho encouraged people to just stay at home, especially the teenagers, “AkuDezembeki guys. Hlalani ekhaya,” she said. Redi Thlabi echoed Mpho's sentiments, saying she would remain settled in her level five way of living.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Meanwhile, others like K Naomi had a different take on the news about a second wave of Covid-19. The media personality felt that the coronavirus is perhaps been given too much attention and is taking away from the attention that should be given to “some of the biggest killer diseases”.

“People are still dying from other diseases,” K Naomi said with a broken heart emoji.

