‘The pandemic never left’ — Celebs react to Covid-19 second wave

As thousands of people react to Dr Zweli Mkhize's announcement that SA has now officially entered the second wave of Covid-19, veteran actor Florence Masebe says there will be no big Christmas lunch for her this year as she tries to stay safe.

Florence and other Mzansi celebrities such as Mpho Letsholonyane and Redi Thlabi reacted to the announcement with how they planned to protect themselves during this time by staying at home.

“Watching loved ones lose their dearest ones and being able to only offer words of comfort from far has become a part of 2020 I really don't want repeat. But it keeps repeating itself. The pandemic never left,” Florence said.

Florence made it clear that for her safety, she was planning on shunning all typical Christmas gatherings.

“I'm staying alive,” she tweeted.