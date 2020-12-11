Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in colour
Veteran actor Desmond Dube has reflected on his time living on the streets of Joburg, saying that his dream of becoming an artist was an emotional escape that also kept him alive.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Desmond said he left his hometown when he was just a teenager to come to the big city, only to end up on the streets.
“I left Kimberley at the age of 17 and ended up living on the streets of Jozi. I didn’t know it at the time that the dream of being an artist was not only an emotional escape but it kept me alive. The streets were dark but I dreamt in colour.”
The star promised to share more of his journey with fans but said he hoped his story would inspire others to not give up hope.
“Keep the faith, majimbos. Tough times never last,” he added, next to a black and white picture of himself as a young man.
Speaking to Daily Sun in 2013, Desmond said his time on the streets taught him to be grateful and pay it forward to those less fortunate.
“I remember the security guard who sneaked me in at the YMCA in Braamfontein so that I could wash and the doorkeeper at the Pink Cadillac club in Hillbrow who let us sleep in the club. Those experiences teach you to have a deep respect for others,” said the actor.
“Today, I am passionate about helping those who are less fortunate than me. I understand where they come from.”