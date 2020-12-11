DJ Sbu defends Big Zulu's success from 'jealous celebrities'

While the #ImaliEningiChallenge continues to dominate the internet, media personality DJ Sbu believes some celebrities were not participating in the challenge as they were “jealous” of rapper Big Zulu's newfound fame.

Since topping the charts with his latest hit single, Imali Eningi, Big Zulu's name has been on everyone's lips thanks to a viral walk challenge which was first started by Duduzane Zuma.

Featuring rapper Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai, the song has caused a frenzy on the socials with many giving props to Big Zulu and the gang for such a dope summer hit.

Sbu pointed out that the silence from many celebrities spoke volumes as to how much they didn't want Big Zulu to win.

In a conversation where a tweep asked Big Zulu why so few celebs were seen taking part in his song challenge, Sbu revealed that the answer was simple, “Abanye banomona”, adding laughing emojis at how silly the celebs are for being jealous of the rapper.