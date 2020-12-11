TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu defends Big Zulu's success from 'jealous celebrities'

11 December 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Sbu believes some celebs are jealous of Big Zulu's fame.
Image: Via DJ Sbu Instagram

While the #ImaliEningiChallenge continues to dominate the internet, media personality DJ Sbu believes some celebrities were not participating in the challenge as they were “jealous” of rapper Big Zulu's newfound fame. 

Since topping the charts with his latest hit single, Imali Eningi, Big Zulu's name has been on everyone's lips thanks to a viral walk challenge which was first started by Duduzane Zuma.

Featuring rapper Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai, the song has caused a frenzy on the socials with many giving props to Big Zulu and the gang for such a dope summer hit. 

Sbu pointed out that the silence from many celebrities spoke volumes as to how much they didn't want Big Zulu to win. 

In a conversation where a tweep asked Big Zulu why so few celebs were seen taking part in his song challenge, Sbu revealed that the answer was simple, “Abanye banomona”, adding laughing emojis at how silly the celebs are for being jealous of the rapper. 

Feeling that Sbu had a point, Big Zulu then replied saying, “That's nothing but the truth ..." applauding the veteran TV and radio presenter for keeping things one hundred. 

Not all celebs are “jealous” of Big Zulu's song though. Rapper Cassper Nyovest gave him the stamp of approval for the impressive hit while DJ Fresh showed how flames the song was by participating in the song challenge. 

