Fans react to Cassie being pregnant again

11 December 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
American singer Cassie and her husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child together.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

American singer Cassie is expecting baby number two with her husband Alex Fine a year after welcoming their daughter, Frankie. 

Cassie broke the news through a video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Coming soon”.

In the video, her 12-month-old daughter Frankie is seen rubbing her belly while her husband holds her hand. 

The singer also shared several snaps of herself cradling her baby bump saying, “Can’t wait to meet you.”

“Fine family just got bigger, heart just got fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife,” Cassie's husband said on his Instagram. 

News that there would be a new addition to their family, comes just days after the celebration of their first daughter's birthday on Sunday.

Cassie took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message to her little toddler.

“Happy first birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honour watching you grow and learn every day.

“Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity! #FrankieStoneFine..”

Cassie and Alex were married in September last year just one month after getting engaged. They also welcomed their first child on December 6, 2019.

Cassie's pregnancy news left many on social media in awe of how blessed she's been for the past year since leaving former longtime partner, hip-hop mogul Diddy. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

Cassie's bestie Christina Milian also broke the news that she too is expecting her third child and second baby with her boyfriend, singer Matt Pokora.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
