'Indlovu is a gift from Loyiso and I, to you': DJ Zinhle thanks fans as her new song hits 1 million streams
If there is one thing anyone should know about DJ Zinhle, it's that she creates hits. Her latest song, in which she collaborated with Idols SA contestant Loyiso Gijana, has reached 1 million streams on YouTube in just over a month.
The DJ thanked her fans for supporting the 'December hit', Uyindlovu.
“Thank you so much for your love and support. Indlovu is a gift from Loyiso and I, to you. Thank you for receiving it with so much grace. Siyabonga,” she posted on Instagram.
Among the fans who showed her love was rapper and actress Rogue, who said: “you make it look too easy”.
Lozimali wrote: “I listened to it 20 thousand times, it could be more. It speaks to me. It awakens me, reminds me of the greatness I possess. Thank you Zinhle. Thank you Loyiso.”
Just last month the DJ celebrated her hit single Umlilo going triple platinum. The song also won her a music award in October at the Namibia Annual Music Awards.