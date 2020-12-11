'Indlovu is a gift from Loyiso and I, to you': DJ Zinhle thanks fans as her new song hits 1 million streams

If there is one thing anyone should know about DJ Zinhle, it's that she creates hits. Her latest song, in which she collaborated with Idols SA contestant Loyiso Gijana, has reached 1 million streams on YouTube in just over a month.

The DJ thanked her fans for supporting the 'December hit', Uyindlovu.

“Thank you so much for your love and support. Indlovu is a gift from Loyiso and I, to you. Thank you for receiving it with so much grace. Siyabonga,” she posted on Instagram.