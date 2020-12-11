Letoya Makhene launches special imbiza to fight Covid-19
'This is what I’ve been making for my family and I since the beginning of #lockdown and none of us have contracted the virus'
Actress Letoya Makhene has used her spiritual healing lessons to make a concoction to fight Covid-19 which her family has been consuming to combat the coronavirus.
With health minister Zweli Mkhize confirming the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, Letoya, who is also a spiritual healer, has shared that she has been using a mixture of herbs to protect herself and her family from contracting the virus.
Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed the knowledge to make the imbiza [concoction] was passed down through generations of healers. She claimed that since consuming the concoction with her family, none of them have contracted Covid-19.
“This is what I’ve been making for my family and I since the beginning of #lockdown and none of us have contracted the virus,” the singer said.
Letoya said two litres of the “herbal tonic packed with immune boosters, nutrients and antioxidants” was for sale at just R150.
She said: “Imbiza is an Nguni term used for tonics made with a large combination of natural herbs.
“This knowledge has been passed down to us from our forefathers and we, the chosen ones, the healers, the gifted ones, have been left with the task of passing down this knowledge and healing to our people.”
Letoya claimed her imbiza was the prefect thing to consume if one wanted to win the fight against contracting the virus.
“If you want to boost your immune system and stand a better chance of fighting diseases and illnesses with no side-effects, this tonic is for you!”