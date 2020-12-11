Letoya Makhene launches special imbiza to fight Covid-19

Actress Letoya Makhene has used her spiritual healing lessons to make a concoction to fight Covid-19 which her family has been consuming to combat the coronavirus.

With health minister Zweli Mkhize confirming the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, Letoya, who is also a spiritual healer, has shared that she has been using a mixture of herbs to protect herself and her family from contracting the virus.

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed the knowledge to make the imbiza [concoction] was passed down through generations of healers. She claimed that since consuming the concoction with her family, none of them have contracted Covid-19.

“This is what I’ve been making for my family and I since the beginning of #lockdown and none of us have contracted the virus,” the singer said.