Thandy Matlaila says her body hasn’t been the same since she recovered from Covid-19

“My worst is the shortage of breath, so it’s hard to complete a training session, hence I’ve cut down my run,” she said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 December 2020 - 12:00
Thandy Matlaila revealed that she contracted Covid-19.
Actress Thandy Matlaila has revealed that after contracting Covid-19, her body has not physically been the same even though she's recovered. 

Adding to the list of celebs such as Cassper Nyovest who only spoke out about contracting Covid after they had recovered, Thandy shared her struggles with health and fitness.

Thandy joined in the conversation on the Twitter TL after a tweep said that some symptoms have lingered even though they're now Covid negative. 

“My body hasn't been sharp since I recovered from Covid-19!” the tweep said.

The actress, who is also a fitness bunny and a runner, shared some of the lingering symptoms she's been struggling with since her recovery.

Yho, I’ve been saying (the same thing) and sharing some of them with the other runners, over there by #RunningWithTumiSole,” she said, before listing some of the symptoms she still experiences.

1. Fatigue;

2. Muscle and joint pain so I can’t train as usual;

3. Headaches;

4. "My worst is the shortage of breath, so it’s hard to complete a training session, hence I’ve cut down my run,” she said.

Thandy added that since she's recovered, she has been getting anxiety attacks that left her short of breath and gave her heart palpitations.

The actress wasn't the only one who shared her experience, others jumped on to the tweet to share similar situations.

Here are a few of the tweets detailing various experiences below:

