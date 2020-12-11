Thandy Matlaila says her body hasn’t been the same since she recovered from Covid-19
“My worst is the shortage of breath, so it’s hard to complete a training session, hence I’ve cut down my run,” she said.
Actress Thandy Matlaila has revealed that after contracting Covid-19, her body has not physically been the same even though she's recovered.
Adding to the list of celebs such as Cassper Nyovest who only spoke out about contracting Covid after they had recovered, Thandy shared her struggles with health and fitness.
Thandy joined in the conversation on the Twitter TL after a tweep said that some symptoms have lingered even though they're now Covid negative.
“My body hasn't been sharp since I recovered from Covid-19!” the tweep said.
The actress, who is also a fitness bunny and a runner, shared some of the lingering symptoms she's been struggling with since her recovery.
“Yho, I’ve been saying (the same thing) and sharing some of them with the other runners, over there by #RunningWithTumiSole,” she said, before listing some of the symptoms she still experiences.
1. Fatigue;
2. Muscle and joint pain so I can’t train as usual;
3. Headaches;
4. "My worst is the shortage of breath, so it’s hard to complete a training session, hence I’ve cut down my run,” she said.
Thandy added that since she's recovered, she has been getting anxiety attacks that left her short of breath and gave her heart palpitations.
The actress wasn't the only one who shared her experience, others jumped on to the tweet to share similar situations.
Here are a few of the tweets detailing various experiences below:
Tested positive in July. Sense of smell comes and goes. Fatigue and little chesty things. Am I the only one who had odd twitching nje randomly? That hasn’t really stopped. Not major but I can feel it.— Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu (@NdlovuLawrence) December 10, 2020
Ya in Europe many survivors have been detected with memory loss (they call it brain shadow) and low concentration levels. Others (like me) kidneys problems— Khaye Nkwanyana (@khayeLK) December 10, 2020
Wtf same! I always have such terrible headaches😭💔 And sometimes I can’t smell anything and a whole lot of other things☹️— it is mine! (@GaabueLebone) December 10, 2020
I do not know a single person who has fully recovered l. It seems you are never the same after— Karabo 🐊 KBMags (@KaraboKbmags) December 10, 2020