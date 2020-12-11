WATCH | Sho Madjozi talks about the inspo behind her latest single 'Hawks'

Musician Sho Madjozi has described her latest single Hawks, inspired by the recent real-life events that have seen corrupt officials get arrested, as a love letter to the organisation and she's explained her reasons.

The song comes from her latest project What A Life and has been certified a banger by the social media streets.

On the song, Sho talks about how these corrupt officials used citizens' hard-earned tax money to buy luxury cars, fashionable clothes and expensive bottles in the club. She also mocks the suspected and charged officials in the song that scored her an interview on eNCA, where she explained her inspiration.

“All of that money is money that could be used towards directly improving the lives of South Africans and improving this country for everyone. What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal. There's so much we can do in building this country and making it so cool and so much better, if only these people were not chowing our money. For themselves.”

The musician said the effects of corruption angered her and made her sad.

“There's things that absolutely break my heart. Like, when you see bad roads, for example, in rural areas — which at this time of the year, coupled with the activities of the festive season — leads to actual deaths of human being! That type of thing hurts me,” Sho said.

Watch the clip from her interview below: