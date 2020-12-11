WATCH | Sho Madjozi talks about the inspo behind her latest single 'Hawks'
“What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal.”
Musician Sho Madjozi has described her latest single Hawks, inspired by the recent real-life events that have seen corrupt officials get arrested, as a love letter to the organisation and she's explained her reasons.
The song comes from her latest project What A Life and has been certified a banger by the social media streets.
On the song, Sho talks about how these corrupt officials used citizens' hard-earned tax money to buy luxury cars, fashionable clothes and expensive bottles in the club. She also mocks the suspected and charged officials in the song that scored her an interview on eNCA, where she explained her inspiration.
“All of that money is money that could be used towards directly improving the lives of South Africans and improving this country for everyone. What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal. There's so much we can do in building this country and making it so cool and so much better, if only these people were not chowing our money. For themselves.”
The musician said the effects of corruption angered her and made her sad.
“There's things that absolutely break my heart. Like, when you see bad roads, for example, in rural areas — which at this time of the year, coupled with the activities of the festive season — leads to actual deaths of human being! That type of thing hurts me,” Sho said.
Watch the clip from her interview below:
The Hawks are finally making arrests. Well, Sho Majodzi has released a song called Di Hawks, about the recent swoops on some high-profile people. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/V2u8TD02Ws— eNCA (@eNCA) December 9, 2020
Sho has always been a socially-conscious artist and has never been shy to share her opinions on the political landscape and socio-economic issues of SA and other African countries such as Nigeria.
Earlier this year, the musician gave a lengthy explanation of her understanding of what is happening in Nigeria during the painful #EndSARS protests. Using observations from her several visits to the country and knowledge about Nigeria's socio-economic divide, among other subjects, she broke it all down for her followers on Twitter.
“I think the #EndSARS momentum is about more than that one police unit. The police are a massive problem but IMO they are a symptom, of a hyper consumerist, hyper unequal society, where the rich rub their wealth in the face of the poor and get to do anything they want with impunity,” she began.
Sho also compared SA and Nigeria in terms of how the divide between the rich and the poor is profound.
See tweets below:
In Lagos, the divide between the rich and the poor is so hard hitting. When I was there, mainland was overcrowded, chaotic and broken down. You couldn’t tell if the buildings were still being built or deteriorating.— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
(Mind you, South Africa is the same in this regard. The only reason we get to forget about this is because Apartheid infrastructure put townships out of town and out of site (Imagine if to get to OR Tambo you had to drive THROUGH and not past Alexandra.))— #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020