TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi talks about the inspo behind her latest single 'Hawks'

“What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 December 2020 - 07:00
Sho Madjozi is happy the Hawks are finally arresting corrupt officials.
Sho Madjozi is happy the Hawks are finally arresting corrupt officials.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Musician Sho Madjozi has described her latest single Hawks, inspired by the recent real-life events that have seen corrupt officials get arrested, as a love letter to the organisation and she's explained her reasons.

The song comes from her latest project What A Life and has been certified a banger by the social media streets.

On the song, Sho talks about how these corrupt officials used citizens' hard-earned tax money to buy luxury cars, fashionable clothes and expensive bottles in the club. She also mocks the suspected and charged officials in the song that scored her an interview on eNCA, where she explained her inspiration.

“All of that money is money that could be used towards directly improving the lives of South Africans and improving this country for everyone. What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal. There's so much we can do in building this country and making it so cool and so much better, if only these people were not chowing our money. For themselves.”

The musician said the effects of corruption angered her and made her sad.

“There's things that absolutely break my heart. Like, when you see bad roads, for example, in rural areas — which at this time of the year, coupled with the activities of the festive season — leads to actual deaths of human being! That type of thing hurts me,” Sho said.

Watch the clip from her interview below:

Sho has always been a socially-conscious artist and has never been shy to share her opinions on the political landscape and socio-economic issues of SA and other African countries such as Nigeria.

Earlier this year, the musician gave a lengthy explanation of her understanding of what is happening in Nigeria during the painful #EndSARS protests. Using observations from her several visits to the country and knowledge about Nigeria's socio-economic divide, among other subjects, she broke it all down for her followers on Twitter.

I think the #EndSARS momentum is about more than that one police unit. The police are a massive problem but IMO they are a symptom, of a hyper consumerist, hyper unequal society, where the rich rub their wealth in the face of the poor and get to do anything they want with impunity,” she began.

Sho also compared SA and Nigeria in terms of how the divide between the rich and the poor is profound.

See tweets below:

READ MORE

Trevor Noah says the #EndSars situation is 'painful and all too familiar'

"We should all support #EndSARS and the movement for a Nigeria free from corruption!" Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Get your (virtual) dancing shoes on! Here's who will perform at this year's Miss SA pageant

The beauty pageant announced this week that the country’s most exciting musical talents will be performing on October 24 when a new Miss SA is ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi goes back in time to the evolution of her roots and captures it all in one video

Sho Madjozi is a proud African, Cava these Xibelani looks!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

LISTEN | Sho Madjozi’s teases new ‘amapiano’ hit

Another smash hit from Sho Madjozi?
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning' TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Scandal!' viewers are livid & want Hungani 'Romeo' Ndlovu back on the hit ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X