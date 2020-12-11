TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Buhle Samuels winding her waist to #JohnVuliGate leaves the net in chaos!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 December 2020 - 10:00
Buhle Samuels's body stole the spotlight and landed her on the trends list... again.
Image: Buhle Samuel's Twitter

A video of Kings Of Joburg actress Buhle Samuels winding her waist and slow-twerking to the popular John Vuli Gate song landed her on the Twitter trends list on Thursday, as tweeps gathered to admire her small waist and smooth moves.

The video, which was taken from Buhle's Instagram Stories, shows the actress dressed in a body-hugging pastel print dress and baby pink high heels.

Sporting a pixie cut hair-do, Buhle could be seen dancing to John Vuli Gate, adding her contribution to the viral #JohnVuliGateChallenge that has seen the likes of Sbahle Mpisane and several others participate.

The video made its way to Twitter, where tweeps were in awe over Buhle's body and moves. Here's the video of Buhle dancing below:

However, Buhle wasn't trending only because of her hot body and smooth moves.

Tweeps also took the opportunity to comment on her acting skills, particularly as one of the lead roles on the Ferguson Films' Netflix project Kings Of Joburg.

Buhle plays the character of Angela Masire, the wife of the main kingpin Simon Masire (played by Shona Ferguson) and essentially heiress of the empire.

While many applauded her convincing portrayal of the spoilt housewife, others poked a few holes in the storytelling as tweeps couldn't believe the Fergusons had the “audacity” to expect them to believe that Angela had a 24-year-old son in the series.

At the end of the day, the conversation on the TL did a 360 and found itself right at the beginning of why Buhle landed on the trends list in the first place, her hot body!

There were tweeps willing to risk it all for the actress, while others want to be her.

Here are some of the reactions to her video below:

