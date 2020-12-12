Lasizwe wants to party it up with Cassper: ‘He knows how to groove’

Word is, rapper Cassper Nyovest knows how to party and YouTube sensation Lasizwe wants to be a guest on that lit list.

Cassper's plans to throw himself two 30th birthday bashes are fully under way, so Lasizwe decided to shoot his shot by saying, he too, wanted to party it up with Mufasa.

After watching Cassper's Insta Stories where the rapper was doing the most [dancing on tables] at a club recently, Lasizwe was sure the rapper's party would be the place to be.

Lasizwe took to Mufasa's mentions and stated that the rapper was the “Vibes.com” and would definitely be where he's partying at.