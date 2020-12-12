LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor!
Fans of young Kairo Forbes were left green with envy this week when Santa — probably in the form of either AKA, DJ Zinhle, Glammy or a sponsor — gifted the five-year-old with a new ride for the festive season.
Kairo, who is one of Mzansi's most popular child celebrities, was super excited when her car, a Ford Raptor, was delivered to her house.
Kairo squealed, “It's my car!” in the most adorable high-pitched voice, it might just melt you.
The cute two-seater, convertible white Ford, whose exterior design resembles the real-life one, costs R6,399 on TakeALot. Kairo's came with comprehensive insurance, a protective cover for rain, a charger and a spare key which was entrusted to Glammy.
Here are some of the snaps below:
Kairo looked so happy when she finally took her new ride for a spin.
She even gave it a good honk, so that Glammy could hear how loud it was.
To view the video click here.
The Mzansi kids are definitely living for the gram because they are certainly balling out of control with their impressive vehicle purchases!
Lol, just last weekend one-year-old Afrika got a pink range rover for her first birthday, from mommy Bontle and daddy Priddy Ugly.
We don't even wanna talk about Kenny Kunene's son Remo, who has few luxury brands in his plastic garage including a Lambo and a Ferrari.
Arg, we all wish we were born into money ... re kopa adoption'nyana please?