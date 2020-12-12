LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor!

Fans of young Kairo Forbes were left green with envy this week when Santa — probably in the form of either AKA, DJ Zinhle, Glammy or a sponsor — gifted the five-year-old with a new ride for the festive season.

Kairo, who is one of Mzansi's most popular child celebrities, was super excited when her car, a Ford Raptor, was delivered to her house.

Kairo squealed, “It's my car!” in the most adorable high-pitched voice, it might just melt you.

The cute two-seater, convertible white Ford, whose exterior design resembles the real-life one, costs R6,399 on TakeALot. Kairo's came with comprehensive insurance, a protective cover for rain, a charger and a spare key which was entrusted to Glammy.

Here are some of the snaps below: