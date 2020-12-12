WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen'
Actress and producer Connie Ferguson was seen getting down with the cast and crew of The Queen, proving the people behind the show are one big family!
This year has been tough. However, learning to take life less seriously has come in handy during these unprecedented times. Mzansi's fave, The Queen, showed fans some fun behind the scenes action.
Taking to Instagram, Ferguson Film's Connie posted a video of herself joking around with the TV show's cast and crew. The dance lesson was lol-worthy when water bottles were part of the challenge.
Reflecting on the year, Connie said The Queen managed to maintain a happy work environment on set despite the challenges.
“It’s been a tough year and we are all exhausted! But somehow The Queen cast and crew manage to maintain high spirits and make the set a fun and happy place for all! And keeping me young and on my toes while at,” captioned Connie.
This isn't the first time The Queen has made us want to audition for the show.
Earlier this year, Vuyo Ngcukana, aka Schumacher shared a sweet behind the scenes story with fans. On Twitter, Vuyo said Shona Ferguson treated the cast and crew to frozen treats that featured in an episode.
However, Vuyo clarified the "ice cream scene" wasn't meant to turn out like that.
“The ice cream scene was not planned like that. Shona Ferguson decided to surprise us with an ice cream truck on set that day. It arrived as we were about to shoot and instead of Russians and chips we jumped at the chance and asked for ice cream instead,” wrote Vuyo.