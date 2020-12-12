WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen'

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson was seen getting down with the cast and crew of The Queen, proving the people behind the show are one big family!

This year has been tough. However, learning to take life less seriously has come in handy during these unprecedented times. Mzansi's fave, The Queen, showed fans some fun behind the scenes action.

Taking to Instagram, Ferguson Film's Connie posted a video of herself joking around with the TV show's cast and crew. The dance lesson was lol-worthy when water bottles were part of the challenge.

Reflecting on the year, Connie said The Queen managed to maintain a happy work environment on set despite the challenges.

“It’s been a tough year and we are all exhausted! But somehow The Queen cast and crew manage to maintain high spirits and make the set a fun and happy place for all! And keeping me young and on my toes while at,” captioned Connie.