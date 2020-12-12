WATCH | 'Muvhango' cast does the #DuduzaneChallenge with Dr Regina as the boss

The #DuduzaneChallenge has taken the internet by storm - even “Muvhango's” cast members couldn't resist giving it a go. They did so by putting their pride and joy, actress Dr Regina Nesengani, as the centre of attention.

While the viral challenge is coupled with Big Zulu's hit song, Imali Eningi, the cast members strutted their stuff in the hallway of what looks like the production set, showing Mzansi how it's really done.

In a video shared on Twitter by Big Zulu, who clearly was impressed by their version of the challenge, the cast members are seen rolling out of a room in true Duduzane style but this time Dr Regina being the focal point.

Serving some punches and a killer walk, the 65-year-old Muvhango actress showed how one should walk after having earned her PhD weeks ago.

Here's how Regina killed her walk in Duduzane fashion: