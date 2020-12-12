TshisaLIVE

WATCH | NaakMusiQ finally gets his Twitter account back!

12 December 2020 - 10:00
NaakMusiQ, aka Anga Makubalo, is back on Twitter after his account was hacked a few months ago.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Anga Makubalo, a.k.a NaakMusiQ, has returned to Twitter and he says this time, he's back for good!

This came after the star was hacked a few months ago, leaving Twitter baffled and the muso without access to his account.

It started with the hacker changing Naak's profile pic, captioned with #YeniProfil. The post went viral, landing the musician on the trending list.

At the time, the muso asked fans to report fake accounts pretending to be him. In a video posted to DJ Tira's Twitter account, he let fans know that if he couldn't get back control of his account, he would not be returning to the social network.

“I just want to inform everyone that all the Twitter accounts that are suddenly popping saying they are me, none of it is me. I haven't started any temporary Twitter accounts to reroute people there.

“I am trying my best to help recover the current [legitimate] one, but if I'm unsuccessful in doing that then, unfortunately, I will probably not go back on Twitter. I think it's just too much admin to get everything started and try to get people to follow me again,” said Anga.

In recent and wonderful news, The Ntombi hitmaker has now come back to the world of Twitter on his old account.

The recording artist took to social media with a video update of his much-anticipated return.

In a clip of a shirtless NaakMusiQ, he says he is happy to be able to tweet again, even though he says the app “showed him flames”. 

Watch Here:

NaakMusiQ's fans were more than happy to have him back on the TL and ready to continue the rap game beef! Some were even lol-ing about the hacking situation.

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps:

