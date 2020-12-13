Bonang Matheba slams tweep asking for deets of her latest Dubai holiday!

Media personality Bonang Matheba hit back at a tweep with too many questions about who she travelled with on her latest, envy-infusing holiday in Dubai, saying it's none of anyone's business!

This comes after Bonang took to social media with snaps from her latest vacay, where the star was seen living it up in Dubai. The House of BNG CEO showed off her soft life vacation on social media and also took to Twitter to let fans know why she has been quiet on the socials lately.

“ ... I'm on holiday. Hence the silence. Askies,” said Bonang.