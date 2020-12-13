Bonang Matheba slams tweep asking for deets of her latest Dubai holiday!
But yoh the queen is living her best live! #QueenOfSoftLife
Media personality Bonang Matheba hit back at a tweep with too many questions about who she travelled with on her latest, envy-infusing holiday in Dubai, saying it's none of anyone's business!
This comes after Bonang took to social media with snaps from her latest vacay, where the star was seen living it up in Dubai. The House of BNG CEO showed off her soft life vacation on social media and also took to Twitter to let fans know why she has been quiet on the socials lately.
“ ... I'm on holiday. Hence the silence. Askies,” said Bonang.
As much as the internet was living for her plush and lavish trip, some tweeps demanded more details of this international escapade.
A Twitter user asked Bonang who went along with her on the trip. And in true Bonang fashion, she told them to mind their own spaza shop.
Bonang's super classy trip had tongues wagging.
It seems like the visit was also for the star to achieve “big tings”. Queen B received a personal gift from the one and only Gucci, a piece from the Jackie 1961 women's collection.
From white sands to Dubai icons, here are some of the snaps from the vacation: