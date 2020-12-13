Sbu Noah celebrates Lindelani Mkhize’s honorary doctorate
'No man is more deserving'
Gospel star Sbu Noah is overcome with pride and joy after Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the arts industry.
Sbu took to his Instagram to sing the praises of his mentor after the University of Zululand recognised the work the veteran musician had done over the years with an honorary doctorate of Philosophy in Community Development.
“No man is more deserving! To say I’m proud would be an understatement. A big congratulations to a father, boss, mentor; one of the most hard working men I know. A visionary. There are many words to describe this amazing man,” he said.
As one of the people whose life and career has changed as a result of meeting Lindelani, Sbu said the honour was well-deserved.
“For me a great person is someone who works with and produces other great people. This man is great. Thank you, University of Zululand, for the recognition. Congratulations Dr Lindelani Mkhize. Well deserved. Continue with your hard work. Thina we are the fruits of your labour. All we wanna do is to make you proud,” Sbu wrote.
“This is not only a win for you, but also for the gospel industry and of course the whole music industry. We salute you. Congrats once more.”
Lindelani, through his gospel group Joyous Celebration, has seen the rise of many stars who went on to leave their mark - one of whom is Sbu.
In December 2018 Sbu took to his Instagram to praise the gospel legend for helping him make his own mark on the gospel industry. He poured out his gratitude for everything Lindelani had contributed to his career.
“Allow me to appreciate this great man fam, Baba Lindelani Mkhize. God sent to carry out God's plan in my life. Thank you Khabazela for believing in this young man. You saw something in me I never saw in myself. So many years later, yet you still continue to push me to reach greater heights. The talks we have I'll always treasure,” Sbu said.