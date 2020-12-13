Sbu Noah celebrates Lindelani Mkhize’s honorary doctorate

Gospel star Sbu Noah is overcome with pride and joy after Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the arts industry.

Sbu took to his Instagram to sing the praises of his mentor after the University of Zululand recognised the work the veteran musician had done over the years with an honorary doctorate of Philosophy in Community Development.

“No man is more deserving! To say I’m proud would be an understatement. A big congratulations to a father, boss, mentor; one of the most hard working men I know. A visionary. There are many words to describe this amazing man,” he said.

As one of the people whose life and career has changed as a result of meeting Lindelani, Sbu said the honour was well-deserved.

“For me a great person is someone who works with and produces other great people. This man is great. Thank you, University of Zululand, for the recognition. Congratulations Dr Lindelani Mkhize. Well deserved. Continue with your hard work. Thina we are the fruits of your labour. All we wanna do is to make you proud,” Sbu wrote.

“This is not only a win for you, but also for the gospel industry and of course the whole music industry. We salute you. Congrats once more.”