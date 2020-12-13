TshisaLIVE

Sbu Noah celebrates Lindelani Mkhize’s honorary doctorate

'No man is more deserving'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 December 2020 - 14:00
Lindelani Mkhize received an honourary doctorate from the University of Zululand.
Lindelani Mkhize received an honourary doctorate from the University of Zululand.
Image: Instagram/Joyous Celebration

Gospel star Sbu Noah is overcome with pride and joy after Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the arts industry.

Sbu took to his Instagram to sing the praises of his mentor after the University of Zululand recognised the work the veteran musician had done over the years with an honorary doctorate of Philosophy in Community Development.

“No man is more deserving! To say I’m proud would be an understatement. A big congratulations to a father, boss, mentor; one of the most hard working men I know. A visionary. There are many words to describe this amazing man,” he said.

As one of the people whose life and career has changed as a result of meeting Lindelani, Sbu said the honour was well-deserved.

“For me a great person is someone who works with and produces other great people. This man is great. Thank you, University of Zululand, for the recognition. Congratulations Dr Lindelani Mkhize. Well deserved. Continue with your hard work. Thina we are the fruits of your labour. All we wanna do is to make you proud,” Sbu wrote.

“This is not only a win for you, but also for the gospel industry and of course the whole music industry. We salute you. Congrats once more.” 

Lindelani, through his gospel group Joyous Celebration, has seen the rise of many stars who went on to leave their mark - one of whom is Sbu.

In December 2018 Sbu took to his Instagram to praise the gospel legend for helping him make his own mark on the gospel industry. He poured out his gratitude for everything Lindelani had contributed to his career.

“Allow me to appreciate this great man fam, Baba Lindelani Mkhize. God sent to carry out God's plan in my life. Thank you Khabazela for believing in this young man. You saw something in me I never saw in myself. So many years later, yet you still continue to push me to reach greater heights. The talks we have I'll always treasure,” Sbu said.

READ MORE:

Covid-19 hits gospel fraternity as Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise cancel concerts

This Easter weekend Mzansi will have to rely on TV and music streaming
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Criselda Kananda receives honorary doctorate: 'I’m at a loss for words'

Criselda Kananda's humanitarian work is really paying off!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

John Kani recognised with a lifetime achievement award

The 'Black Panther' star has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the performing arts.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Sbu defends Big Zulu's success from 'jealous celebrities' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X