Three reasons Mzansi absolutely loved Ferguson Films' 'Kings of Joburg'!
The latest Netflix SA Original, Kings of Joburg, has taken Mzansi by storm.
From the creative powerhouse Shona Ferguson, the six-part series takes fans through the life of the underworld in the crime-ridden streets of Johannesburg.
The show explores brotherhood, the affect of crime and the underbelly of society at large.
Here are three reasons Mzansi is in love with this binge-worthy series.
SK and Abdul Khoza making 'brotherly' history
Though SK is already a household name, his brother Abdul is another Khoza thespian of note. And in Kings of Joburg, fans were treated to these two brothers bringing their relationship to the silver screen.
SK plays Cyrus Khuzwayo while brother Abdul plays Lester.
Taking to Instagram about their feat, SK said he was proud to be putting SA on the map alongside his brother through the Netflix original.
“We're making history not only on TV, but we're making history as brothers. We are the Khoza brothers who are from KwaZulu-Natal. Now, we're taking Africa to the world, baby. I want to take this opportunity to say that tomorrow we will officially be internationally known as the Kings Of Joburg.”
Ferguson Films delivers!
We know the Fergusons have thoroughly entertained Mzansi with their hit telenovela The Queen. And now, the production company has delivered the goods with another action-packed, drama-filled series.
Fans were living for the crime and that Ferguson Films drama!
Speaking about his latest release, producer and actor Shona Ferguson explained that this action drama focuses on the popular topic of brotherhood.
He says he was also inspired by his late father, Peter Harry Ferguson.
“When I created Kings of Joburg I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power,” said Shona. “The premise of the series is centred around the question, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ and this narrative is explored in all six episodes. The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson,” he said.
African stories on an international stage
The show didn't only light up the hearts of Mzansi, we went international baby!
Kings of Joburg took African narratives and brought them to the world. Speaking on why he created the show, Shona said he wanted to bring Johannesburg to the international stage. He said despite the dark nature of the show, the stories that keep him up at night also depict his Joburg.
“These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict. Audiences will be surprised to learn that, despite the darkness of this story, Kings of Joburg paints a beautiful picture of the city of Johannesburg. I am also grateful to have worked with such an amazing cast and crew who gave it their all and helped bring my vision to life,” said Shona.
Mzansi also took to the Twitter streets with rants and raves about the show! See for yourself:
it’s the Fergusons using their actual Wraith in Kings Of Joburg for me 😭🏆— 𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖉𝖊 (@theboyslade) December 6, 2020
Highly recommended @KingsOfJoburg 🔥👌#KingsOfJoburg Congratulations bafo and family @Shona_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/x5JZbGQyKD— @MenziNgubaneZA (@menzingubaneza) December 5, 2020
Just finished watching all episodes of Kings of Joburg, it’s worth the hype I loved it.— NomaXhosa (@AlizwaMjungula) December 5, 2020
To think uri I trusted this one..... muthu ungasi muconfirm shame 🤣🤣🤣#KingsOfJoburg pic.twitter.com/eK4geybPPk— Nwaluvhomba_Mulaudzi (@LindelaniPortia) December 6, 2020
Chileee the plot twist on the final episode of #KingsOfJoburg yhoo pic.twitter.com/uRIo1UO6q1— molupe (@NchekaJosh) December 7, 2020
The police are so efficient on #KingsOfJoburg. Which country is the series based on?— The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) December 6, 2020
It's official y'all I have a type 😋😋😋 #KingsOfJoburg pic.twitter.com/auX9wOlBU5— Cee🇿🇼 (@clarahwitha_h) December 6, 2020
Me waiting for season 2 of #KingsOfJoburg after finishing the first season in just one sitting 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DWWvjNBeHX— Koketso Chaba (@Koketso_Chaba) December 4, 2020