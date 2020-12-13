WATCH | 'I didn't know one could be loved so deeply' - Bassie's tribute to her husband will leave you in tears

Businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo, has shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband of 20 years, Romeo Kumalo, who is also the father of their three children.

“From the day I met you, I knew I have met an incredible man, with a beautiful soul, a kind heart. I didn’t quite know what a gift you would be to my life journey, what deep and profound joy you would bring me, what lifelong memories we would go on and create,” reads an excerpt from a lengthy Twitter thread.

She shared a two-minute long video from their wedding, along with pictures that made many wish for a fairytale like theirs.

Since being crowned Miss SA in 1994, Bassie has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, including being a producer of lifestyle TV show, Top Billing, through her company, Tswelopele Productions.