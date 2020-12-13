TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I didn't know one could be loved so deeply' - Bassie's tribute to her husband will leave you in tears

13 December 2020 - 16:00
Basetsano Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo. (File photo.)
Basetsano Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo. (File photo.)
Image: True Love

Businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo, has shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband of 20 years, Romeo Kumalo, who is also the father of their three children.

“From the day I met you, I knew I have met an incredible man, with a beautiful soul, a kind heart. I didn’t quite know what a gift you would be to my life journey, what deep and profound joy you would bring me, what lifelong memories we would go on and create,” reads an excerpt from a lengthy Twitter thread. 

She shared a two-minute long video from their wedding, along with pictures that made many wish for a fairytale like theirs.

Since being crowned Miss SA in 1994, Bassie has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, including being a producer of lifestyle TV show, Top Billing, through her company, Tswelopele Productions. 

She thanked her husband for always standing by her side.

“You never for a minute sought to change me but accepted me with all that I am. You have always propelled me to soar to greater heights, believed in my dreams, cheered me on and even laughed at some of my lame jokes. You held me up when life was unkind. I didn’t know one could be loved so deeply, intentionally, intensely and ever so beautifully.

“Thank you for all that you are to me, our beautiful children, for the respect of our family, for all the times I don’t always say thank you, for providing for us as the head of our household,” she wrote. 

