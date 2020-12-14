TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba wins Woman of the Year at GQ Men of The Year 2020

14 December 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Bonang Matheba is GQ’s “Woman of the Year”.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Media personality Bonang Matheba has  is the girl she think she is even her recent win at the GQ Men of the Year 2020 awards verified it. 

The multi award-winning TV and radio personality received the “Woman of the Year Award” at the ceremony that were held on Saturday night, 12 December, at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

Feeling honoured to given the award, the businesswoman took to Instagram and shared how much her recent win meant to her. 

In her acceptance speech Bonang said, “On behalf of all women who take chances, lead, innovate as well as inspire the next generation to do even more and be even more, I am very proud to receive this award.” 

For her look at the awards, Bonang rocked platinum long blonde hair and paired it with a sexy turquoise boobtube dress accentuating her curves and boobs. This was Queen B's first appearance since her return from her trip at an undisclosed coastal area.

Bonang in a stunning little number at the GQ SA Men of the Year Awards.
Image: Bonang Matheba/ Instagram

In 2018, GQ South Africa revealed Bonang as their first ever woman to grace the "stand-alone" cover. 

An overwhelmed Bonang shared on social media revealing the cover was a dream come true for her. 

"The first ever South African woman to front the stand-alone cover of #GQSouthAfrica, @bonang_m discusses the role of power in the year of the woman, divulges her hopes for the future and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about," the magazine shared on their Instagram page. 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
