Bonang Matheba wins Woman of the Year at GQ Men of The Year 2020

Media personality Bonang Matheba has is the girl she think she is even her recent win at the GQ Men of the Year 2020 awards verified it.

The multi award-winning TV and radio personality received the “Woman of the Year Award” at the ceremony that were held on Saturday night, 12 December, at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

Feeling honoured to given the award, the businesswoman took to Instagram and shared how much her recent win meant to her.

In her acceptance speech Bonang said, “On behalf of all women who take chances, lead, innovate as well as inspire the next generation to do even more and be even more, I am very proud to receive this award.”