Here are five things AKA regrets

Dubbed as an artist who always rises above his controversies and failures, hip hop heavyweight AKA has opened up about five things he regrets from his career as a rapper.

The Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker candidly shared his list of regrets in an interview on SlikourOnLife.

With a career spanning more than a decade, the Supa Mega revealed that never learning to play the piano was the biggest mistake he made as he believes he would've been a killa rapper with mad keyboard moves.

“If I would've learnt how to play the piano, maybe I would've become a very different artist. I would've been able to sit down and be like an anything, like a John Legend or something ... I'd be able to have a profound effect in the way I produce music and add many years to my craft.”

He also listed more regrets, things he wished he had equipped himself with before stepping into the music scene and starting a career as a rapper.

Here's what the rapper had to say:

1. Never learning to play the piano is my biggest mistake which I don't think I'm interested in doing now.

2. I wish I learnt earlier to read the fine print in contracts.

3. I wish I learnt how to save money earlier ... to be better with money.

4. I wish I realised earlier [in my career] that it's all entertainment ... it's all a façade and not to take things personally, as it's part of being in the game. [I wish I knew sooner] to learn it, absorb it and get over it now!

5. I wish I learnt earlier that you could never ever please everybody!