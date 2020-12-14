Lebo Mashile reacts to Lebo M’s 'triggering to watch' reality show
Poet Lebo Mashile has called out well-known producer and composer Lebo M's role on his new reality show as being that of a “patriarch who bullies and silences the people around him”.
Taking to Twitter, the poet shared her views on the show with a thread where she addresses toxic entertainment that empowers the creator.
In her first tweet, Lebo took jabs at American president Donald Trump about how his “BS” content that was aired on TV was consumed as entertainment, which she believed helped him built his political platform.
The poet then went on to take jabs at Lebo M's reality show, calling it “horrible”, as she wondered why South Africans were giving the composer so much “energy”.
“Can consuming such ever just be entertainment?” she asked her followers.
Lebo then pulled in the Kardashians into her “toxic entertainment” argument, claiming they got rich through “appropriating black women’s aesthetics”.
“Thinking about how we watched the Kardashians become billionaires by appropriating Black women’s aesthetics, but the originators of the same aesthetics rarely capitalise on them.
“Women like Mshoza, who are the actual blueprint, die young. This too is impacted by what we consume.”
The poet was not the only celeb to find Lebo M's reality show cringeworthy to watch. Actress Bonnie Mbuli also pointed out how she felt the composer spoke badly to his wife who always remained calm on the reality show.
