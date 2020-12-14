TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick & GoodLuck under fire for Covid-19 'superspreader' concerts

Band apologises for events at their packed gig in Cape Town

14 December 2020 - 15:13 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Riky Rick posted a video of himself on stage performing to a large number of people in Mpumalanga who were squashed together and not wearing masks.
Rapper Riky Rick posted a video of himself on stage performing to a large number of people in Mpumalanga who were squashed together and not wearing masks.
Image: Via Riky Rick Instagram

Rapper Riky Rick and electronic band GoodLuck were hauled over the coals after viral videos of gigs at which they performed at the weekend showed partygoers breaking Covid-19 regulations.

Riky posted a video of himself on stage performing to a large number of people in Mpumalanga, who were seen squashed next to each other and not wearing masks.

While the video has since been deleted, scenes from the clip left tweeps debating over whether the rapper was irresponsible for posting such a video during a global pandemic.

The video soon landed on the trends list, sparking a heated debate about how reckless behaviour would force President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is to address the country on Monday night, to either shut down the whole the country or take “fellow South Africans” back to level 3 or 4.

Here's the video, shared by a tweep, that got social media users worked up:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Riky explained that he understood people's concerns but to his knowledge he saw an environment where people were sanitised and were there to have fun. 

Riky was not the only artist to get tongues wagging at the weekend. Popular band GoodLuck was also criticised after video of their packed performance went viral.

In the video, fans can be seen dancing closely with no masks while the lead singer and band members continue to serve them with a fiery performance.

As many took to Twitter to condemn the band,  GoodLuck issued an apology for the incident at La Parada in Cape Town.

We would like to offer our sincerest apology to all of our fans, friends and family. We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday's performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even one minute. It's a huge reminder to stay vigilant, " read the tweet.

In the apology, GoodLuck gave some clarity to the viral video. “We would like the opportunity to offer a little more context to what unfolded before this video. This was a limited, seated, outdoor event that was adhering to the regulations and was organised by the La Parada.”

The band said 155 seated tickets were sold to the event, “temperatures were checked at the door and everyone was sanitised before entering. Customers were instructed by the venue to wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking.” 

The band said they should've stopped the music and instructed people to go back to their tables but “we were right at the end of the show mid-song, but the moment got away with us. For this, we do sincerely apologise.”

GoodLuck has promised to ensure such an incident never takes place again and said that because of the criticism they have cancelled their Get Lucky summer concerts in December.

MORE:

Riky Rick congratulates Big Zulu after 'Imali Eningi' hits 2 million views in 2 weeks

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has climbed the music charts!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has climbed the music charts!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper Nyovest on life as a dad & pushing for his boxing match with AKA

Cassper has reassured he's going to hurt AKA in the boxing match.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on good terms with him

There might be a Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest reunion on the horizon.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X