Riky Rick & GoodLuck under fire for Covid-19 'superspreader' concerts

Rapper Riky Rick and electronic band GoodLuck were hauled over the coals after viral videos of gigs at which they performed at the weekend showed partygoers breaking Covid-19 regulations.

Riky posted a video of himself on stage performing to a large number of people in Mpumalanga, who were seen squashed next to each other and not wearing masks.

While the video has since been deleted, scenes from the clip left tweeps debating over whether the rapper was irresponsible for posting such a video during a global pandemic.

The video soon landed on the trends list, sparking a heated debate about how reckless behaviour would force President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is to address the country on Monday night, to either shut down the whole the country or take “fellow South Africans” back to level 3 or 4.

Here's the video, shared by a tweep, that got social media users worked up: