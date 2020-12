Simphiwe Dana slams 'useless' Nathi Mthethwa for failing artists

This isn't the first time Simphiwe has called out the minister on Twitter.

In May, when the country was still in the level 5 lockdown, she took to Twitter to engage with the department, saying she was yet to receive a response to her application for relief as an artist, 70 days after her initial application.

“It’s been over 70 days since lockdown, I haven’t gotten a response to my Covid-19 proposal. Could you update us on what the hold up is?” she asked at the time.

Their interaction ended amicably after the minister replied to her tweets and promised to see to it that the Ndiredi hitmaker received assistance.

Fast forward to December, Simphiwe said in retrospect she had been optimistic the minister would eventually help artists. She also admitted she has held back on heavily criticising Nathi because she's especially fond of him.

"I’m finally understanding we have a useless minister of arts and culture! I tried, because I love him, and I love you! But I owe you the truth."

When asked by a tweep why she was fond of the minister, she said it was because they shared a birthday.

"Literally we are born on the same day! Literally! So I gave him time. And I’m embarrassed and frustrated with his actions," Simphiwe tweeted.