WATCH | 18-year-old Zama Khumalo is season 16 winner of 'Idols SA'!
'I'm not sure how I feel yet, but I know I am blessed,' said the teary winner
Ten weeks after her first audition, singer Zama Khumalo was crowned the winner of season 16 of Idols SA on Sunday after 180-million votes were cast in her favour.
The 18-year-old singer from Mpumalanga beat her equally worthy contestant Mr Music to take the coveted title and became an instant millionaire after weeks of performing on the popular singing competition stage.
The grand finale, concious of Covid-19, took place in Pretoria at the State Theatre with a star-studded show featuring performances by rapper Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle and Nomcebo Zikode.
Zama was shocked to silent tears when host ProVerb announced her as the winner.
See her reaction in the video below:
Still seemingly in disbelief, Idols SA posted a video of Zama immediately after the show as the teary singer thanked Mzansi for supporting her and expressed how blessed she felt in that moment.
“Thank you so so much SA, I've been so blessed. I can't believe this is happening. I really need to watch it and believe it for myself.
“Thank you all for your love, all your prayers and your beautiful messages — they kept me strong guys. God bless you. I can't believe this. I'm not sure how I feel yet, but I know I am blessed,” said the teary winner.
In addition to walking away with a cool million, Zama bagged a coveted record deal with Kalawa Jazmee and other amazing prizes, including gadgets from Samsung worth R150k, fashion items from Truworths to the value of R100k and driving away in a Toyota Starlet 1.4.
Here are some reactions from Zama's big night!
Congratulations 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 @ZamaKhumalo__— Name cannot be blank (@mzansi_savage) December 13, 2020
Like I said few weeks ago, you deserved this title from the day you stepped in to audition... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/e7AP7UR6zG
#IdolsSA winner is not necessarily the best singer but the one who appeals and aligns with the producer’s vision and direction of the show. pic.twitter.com/2e3TiOgjaO— YT: Mahlubi Stephen (@Mahlubi_Stephen) December 14, 2020
#IdolsSA— James_Dlamini (@James__Dlamini) December 13, 2020
Zama deserve to win #idolssa2020 pic.twitter.com/v43OwuT79Y
Congratulations Zama, Team Zama where are you? #idolszama #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/4JMSUOQave— L I H L E ♥️💎📌 (@Lihle_Shwai) December 13, 2020
Moral of the story, hard work does not pay. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/EPTokwOxLN— Zinase (@nasetasa) December 14, 2020
@IdolsSA_Zama i always knew you were going to win this😢😍Vocally gifted goddess😊❤ Congratulations sweetheart🎉❤#TeamZama#IdolsSA#IdolsZama pic.twitter.com/g5nEsRKyKy— #PutSouthAfricaFirst (@Potsanyane_) December 14, 2020