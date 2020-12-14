WATCH | 18-year-old Zama Khumalo is season 16 winner of 'Idols SA'!

Ten weeks after her first audition, singer Zama Khumalo was crowned the winner of season 16 of Idols SA on Sunday after 180-million votes were cast in her favour.

The 18-year-old singer from Mpumalanga beat her equally worthy contestant Mr Music to take the coveted title and became an instant millionaire after weeks of performing on the popular singing competition stage.

The grand finale, concious of Covid-19, took place in Pretoria at the State Theatre with a star-studded show featuring performances by rapper Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle and Nomcebo Zikode.

Zama was shocked to silent tears when host ProVerb announced her as the winner.

See her reaction in the video below: