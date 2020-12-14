Zakes Mda shades Mogoeng Mogoeng following ‘vaccine of the devil’ comments

Novelist Zakes Mda says chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is a conformist “to a fundamentalist Christian dogma" and conservative evangelical ideology.

He was responding to comments made by Mogoeng on Friday during the delivery of his annual judiciary report.

The chief justice was asked to respond to public condemnation of his prayer against “any vaccine that is of the devil” during his visit to Tembisa Hospital last week.

Mogoeng had delivered a keynote address at the event. During his closing remarks, he prayed against vaccines “meant to infuse triple six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA”.

He said he was unbothered by the criticism and would not conform to people's expectations of how he should behave as the chief justice.