AKA reassures fans the boxing match against Cassper will happen next year

After letting tweeps run with their own assumptions for most of last week, rapper AKA has come out to make it clear the boxing match between him and rival Cassper Nyovest will happen next year.

Fans of both rappers went through a stage of uncertainty about the boxing match after Cassper said he had done his part and sent the contracts for AKA to sign, but AKA and his team had failed to sign the contract to seal the deal.

After multiple tweeps flooded AKA's TL with questions surrounding his sudden reluctance to sign the contract, the rapper finally replied to one tweep. He confirmed he wasn't avoiding the contract and said the match would happen next year.

“Don’t you worry. It will happen next year. But right now I’m more interested in booking him than fighting him,” AKA said.