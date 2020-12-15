AKA reassures fans the boxing match against Cassper will happen next year
After letting tweeps run with their own assumptions for most of last week, rapper AKA has come out to make it clear the boxing match between him and rival Cassper Nyovest will happen next year.
Fans of both rappers went through a stage of uncertainty about the boxing match after Cassper said he had done his part and sent the contracts for AKA to sign, but AKA and his team had failed to sign the contract to seal the deal.
After multiple tweeps flooded AKA's TL with questions surrounding his sudden reluctance to sign the contract, the rapper finally replied to one tweep. He confirmed he wasn't avoiding the contract and said the match would happen next year.
“Don’t you worry. It will happen next year. But right now I’m more interested in booking him than fighting him,” AKA said.
Don’t you worry. It will happen next year. But right now I’m more interested in booking him than fighting him. https://t.co/bFmLOD7tXK— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 12, 2020
Last week, seemingly taking a page out of AKA's book, Cassper launched into a full-on rant-cum-taunting session on his TL.
The scathing tweets were aimed at getting his nemesis AKA to sign the contract that will confirm their planned boxing match. This after AKA seemed to show vagueness and reluctance when a tweep asked him when he was planning to sign the contract.
Cassper called AKA all sorts of names, including a “loud mouth” and a “coward”, saying he didn't understand the Baddest hitmaker's sudden hesitancy about signing the contract.
Even after AKA announced his business moves that have been keeping him busy, Cass was still convinced he was just trying to find an excuse not to get into the ring with him.
“I'm busy training 'cause I was called out for a fight and now shimankie is looking for all the reasons not to fight. I just wanna box!”
Please don't talk to me about boss moves. Yall ain't ready for that chat with me. Leave me alone!!! I am in a league of my own. And yess !!! I'm busy training cause I was called out for a fight and now shimankie is looking for all the reasons not to fight. I just wanna box!!!! https://t.co/7iABqVFwF9— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 9, 2020
AKA, the fight is on for sure!
So just rest, Mzansi, rest - next year we will be “Phakathi inside!”