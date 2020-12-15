TshisaLIVE

AKA reassures fans the boxing match against Cassper will happen next year

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 December 2020 - 13:00
Some think AKA is 'backing out' of his fight with Cassper Nyovest, which he has denied.
Some think AKA is 'backing out' of his fight with Cassper Nyovest, which he has denied.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

After letting tweeps run with their own assumptions for most of last week, rapper AKA has come out to make it clear the boxing match between him and rival Cassper Nyovest will happen next year.

Fans of both rappers went through a stage of uncertainty about the boxing match after Cassper said he had done his part and sent the contracts for AKA to sign, but AKA and his team had failed to sign the contract to seal the deal.

After multiple tweeps flooded AKA's TL with questions surrounding his sudden reluctance to sign the contract, the rapper finally replied to one tweep. He confirmed he wasn't avoiding the contract and said the match would happen next year.

Don’t you worry. It will happen next year. But right now I’m more interested in booking him than fighting him,” AKA said.

Last week, seemingly taking a page out of AKA's book, Cassper launched into a full-on rant-cum-taunting session on his TL.

The scathing tweets were aimed at getting his nemesis AKA to sign the contract that will confirm their planned boxing match. This after AKA seemed to show vagueness and reluctance when a tweep asked him when he was planning to sign the contract.

Cassper called AKA all sorts of names, including a “loud mouth” and a “coward”, saying he didn't understand the Baddest hitmaker's sudden hesitancy about signing the contract.

Even after AKA announced his business moves that have been keeping him busy, Cass was still convinced he was just trying to find an excuse not to get into the ring with him.

I'm busy training 'cause I was called out for a fight and now shimankie is looking for all the reasons not to fight. I just wanna box!”

AKA, the fight is on for sure!

So just rest, Mzansi, rest - next year we will be “Phakathi inside!”

READ MORE:

Cassper snubs AKA’s boss moves, thinks he's 'looking for all the reasons not to fight'

All Cassper wants to do is get in the boxing ring and he thinks AKA now wants the opposite and is using the "boss moves" as an evasive tactic.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper taunts AKA who apparently 'refuses' to sign boxing match contract

"Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!" Cassper tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020

"If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Has AKA 'chickened out' of the boxing match with Cassper?

Is AKA 'chickening out' of his fight with Cassper Nyovest?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I didn't know one could be loved so deeply' - Bassie's tribute to her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X