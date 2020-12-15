Halala! Actress Zikhona Sodlaka is expecting: 'God is doing a new thing'

Sunday World first outed the news of her pregnancy back in October when they reported the actress to be expecting her first child with her partner, who's also an actor.

This is after the glowing mother-to-be was spotted in Hyde Park mall looking “fabulously” pregnant.

A source close to Sodlaka told the publication that she was over the moon and cannot wait to give birth.

“Being a mother has always been Zikhona’s dream but work commitments and not finding the right person to father her baby was a big problem for her.

“She is over the moon. She kept her pregnancy a secret because she did not want to bring bad luck on the pregnancy,” said one of her close friends.