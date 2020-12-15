Halala! Kid X is going to be a daddy!

The Mzansi hip-hop artists' “daddy club” is getting ready to welcome rapper Kid X as the Aunty hitmaker announced that he's about to be a father.

The rapper whose real name is Bonginkosi Mahlangu took to Instagram to reveal he and his partner Duduzile ‘Dudu’ Chili are about to be first-time parents.

Kid X posted a photo of himself and his bae wearing sneakers and another one with a pair of baby sneakers. He captioned the post expressing his gratitude to God.

“God’s outpouring love has extended. I am beyond words” Kid X wrote.

His woman and mommy-to-be, Dudu, also gave God the credit for their blessing. She quoted a Bible scripture that speaks about all perfect gifts being from God.

“James 1 vs 17: 'Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the father of heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows'.”

Dudu also shared her excitement for the pending motherhood journey.

“I can’t wait to meet our little one, this is truly a precious gift from above and I couldn’t imagine going through this journey with anyone else. I am overflowing with joy and gratitude so much I find myself in tears at times because I’m in awe of how faithful God has been. Here’s to new beginnings,” she said.

Check out their cute announcement snap.