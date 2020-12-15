TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps viewers glued

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 December 2020 - 18:00
All the women in Faith Nketsi's reality show are beautiful.
Image: Faith Nketsi's Instagram

The latest episode of Faith Nketsi's reality show left tweeps feeling blessed to live in a country that is home to so many beautiful women, especially after they realised every woman in Faith's circle is a sure flame!

Every episode of the show leaves many tweeps intrigued by the new things they learn about the popular twerk queen and video vixen, and this week they were mesmerised by aesthetics as Faith showed off her squad and her sisters.

It hit Faith's fans that all the women they had seen in her show were incredibly pretty, with a snatched waist and a Nicki Minaj booty to match.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Faith said she set out to intentionally show Mzansi that there's more to her than meets the eye. The social media influencer, twerk queen and reality TV star vowed to deliver more depth in the second season of her reality show, and her fans are living for it.

“The second season is definitely different. It's a different vibe and is all about me in the sense that I open up a lot more, and the same goes for everyone else on the show.”

Faith shared that the break between the first and second seasons helped her decide she had short-changed her fans and needed to do better.

“I feel like the first season didn't really allow fans to know me and the fact that there's more to me that meets the eye, but that is partially my fault because I wasn't really comfortable.”

Here are some reactions from the TL:

