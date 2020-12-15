TshisaLIVE

Mihlali N on how black parents refuse to normalise talking about sexuality

16 December 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Mihlali Ndamase is calling out black parents for not discussing real issues with their kids.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has weighed in on a conversation about a 12-year-old girl dying after she was allegedly brutally sjambokked by her parents.

Mihlali took to Twitter and claimed “black parents would rather beat their children to death than normalise having conversations about sexuality and romantic relationships ..." 

The YouTuber's comments come after SowetanLIVE reported that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to nearly 30 minutes of brutal sjambokking by her mother and her live-in lover at their home in Lehae, south of Johannesburg last week.

According to the publication, just a few minutes after the assault, which was apparently punishment over rumours that she was “seen kissing a boy in the street”, the girl was found dead on the bathroom floor where she had gone to wash off the blood that had covered her body.

The couple made their first appearance at Lenasia regional court on a charge of murder last week. Their matter has been postponed to next week for a bail hearing.

This is not the first time Mihlali has touched on a topic regarding black parents' behaviour.

In the beginning of the month, the make-up specialist found herself hitting back at parents who were expecting celebs to be role models for their children.

While a lot of young people look up to famous people and sometimes copy their lifestyles, the influencer told black parents to stop putting unnecessary pressure on celebs and rather take full accountability for their children's behaviour.

Mihlali's gatvol revelation comes after a young Twitter exchange with a tweep who criticised her for tweeting that she believed in a man more than she believed in herself.

With the tweep calling out Mihlali for being a “bad” role model to the younger generation, the YouTube sensation hit back, saying, “Khayophangela”, simply telling the tweep to “Go to work” as she felt her initial tweet was nothing but her being sarcastic.

As her clap back sparked a conversation about why parents expect a lot from celebs, Mihlali then fired another shot, claiming  parents who do that don’t give their children enough to look up to.

“Then you come on the internet and police people’s behavior so they can do your job for you,” Mihlali said while reiterating that people who get pressed over her tweets are nothing but “dumb”. 

