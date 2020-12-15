TshisaLIVE

Mzansi celebs react to Cyril Ramaphosa’s 'family meeting'

“We can do this guys ... Masks ... 200 people per gathering ... Wash hands. Closed beaches & parks. Let's take care of each other ... Please!” Bonang said.

Media personality Bonang Matheba has encouraged SA to try hard to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.
Mzansi celebrities have added their voices to President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest restrictions and plea for South Africans to adhere to regulations set in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19 as the country navigates the second wave.

The president announced additional hotspots and tightened existing level one restrictions on Monday night.

Ramaphosa announced that the Sarah Baartman District and the Garden Route district were now hotspots and should follow the same rules and regulations that were recently implemented for Nelson Mandela Bay.

He also implemented some level 1 nationwide restrictions such as an amended curfew, amended restaurant operating hours, amended alcohol sale times and the closure of some beaches and parks.

Celebrities such as Bonang Matheba, LootLove, Siv Ngesi, Ayanda Thabethe were among those who shared their thoughts on Twitter after the president's speech.

Bonang reminded her followers that they ought to think about the health workers and adhere to the regulations announced.

“Let's consider our doctors and nurses. If we make this one sacrifice, our days will be better!” she said.

She also encouraged people to wear masks, wash their hands and social distance, adding that she was hopeful that the country would pull through this difficult time.

We can do this guys ... Masks ... 200 people per gathering ... Wash hands. Closed beaches & parks. Let's take care of each other ... Please!”

LootLove was particularly touched when the president said, “Unless we do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many, many South Africans ...” 

The Metro FM radio personality joined many others that felt the president was “dragging” the country for having been reckless. However, she added that he was within his rights to do so, seeing how many people had disappointed him by failing to do the bare minimum he had asked for such as social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

Other celebs welcomed the additional restrictions, while others had commentary on different parts of the president's speech.

Here are some of the reactions below:

