Riky Rick addresses 'reckless super-spreader' event backlash

After coming under fire for posting a video of his performance over the weekend, which showed partygoers seemingly “breaking Covid-19 regulations”, rapper Riky Rick believes it's not their job as artists to police whether pandemic protocols were being observed.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Riky said the backlash baffled him as he was on stage to make people happy and not to monitor whether people were wearing masks or social distancing.

“Our job is to get to a venue and make people happy, to make them sing and dance and rejoice.



“Our job is not to force people to wear their masks. It might seem like we have that responsibility because everyone sort of looks at artists to spread the message, which we did, but unfortunately we also have to do our jobs, and our jobs are where people are drinking and having fun.”

Riky said people who didn't attend the gig but watched the viral video only saw “something crazy going on”, but according to him, it wasn't as bad as social media users have made it out to be.