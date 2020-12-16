TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau believes lockdown curfew has us living life again!

16 December 2020 - 11:00
'Ubusuku Bonke' hitmaker Khanyi Mbau says that having a curfew has refreshed the nation!
Image: Khanyi Mbau via Instagram.

Socialite and media personality Khanyi Mbau believes that the lockdown, which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, has brought people back to truly living life to the fullest.

With SA in its ninth month of lockdown and the year approaching its end, reflections are aplenty. One who is no stranger to sharing her thoughts is Khanyi.

The Mbau Reloaded star tweeted her opinions on the lockdown rules and regulations. Khanyi believes that a midnight to 4am curfew has brought us back to a time when family time and good sleep are valued.

“Truth be told these curfews have restored life man. Even though we still go out we are back home in time for bed and up early feeling fresh the next day. We get to experience weekends with our children too. I could adjust to this,” wrote Khanyi.

Tweeps agreed with the star's sentiments and others added their own 2c to the conversation. Check it out:

The star often shares her opinions on Twitter, especially when she needs to clap back at the haters.  

While morning the loss of her father, she took the time to remind fans that public figures are people too.

We need to normalise humour as public figures. But also our followers need to remember we are human too and not perfect. Everyone in this platform just wants to be heard and seen. No love lost but gained,” said Khanyi.

