L-Tido: 'Alcohol's the worst thing to waste money on, you buy bottles just to p... them out'
Rapper L-tido left himself open to attacks from trolls on Twitter who disagreed with his unpopular opinion that buying alcohol was one of the “worst things” one can waste money on.
The rapper clearly had money on his mind on Monday. He then took to Twitter to ask his tweeps if they ever thought — regretfully — about money they wasted.
“You ever think about the money you wasted?” the rapper asked.
His tweet saw a lot of people raise different opinions. However, most people mentioned alcohol as one of the things they regret having spent a lot of money on the next day.
L-Tido shared his opinion on the matter, saying the way he sees it, alcohol could be one of the worst things one could waste money on.
“Alcohol might actually be one of the worst things to waste your money on. We drink all those bottles just to p... them out.”
Tweeps came at him for his tweets, saying other things were wasteful as well and so “attacking” their beloved bevs was uncalled for.
Some took the liberty of explaining that alcohol couldn't possible be wasteful if it's effect helps them make unforgettable memories and provides a fun vibe that they enjoy.
Read some of the reactions Tido's followers had about the whole issue:
