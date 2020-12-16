TshisaLIVE

Levels! Lerato Kganyago shows off her bag worth R40k

16 December 2020 - 10:00
Lerato Kganyago says she doesn't dress to impress others. 'Never have & never will.'
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Media personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago is out here serving goals with her  custom Dolce & Gabbana — and it's worth a whopping R40k!

With Christmas coming up and the end of the lockdown nowhere in sight, something cute and 40k over my budget sounds about right.

Kaya FM presenter Lerato recently showed off a piece from her collection of all things fabulous.

She took to Instagram with her D & Sicily handbag that has a custom 'L. K. G' monogram at the top. The star is seen posing with her bag and, girl, there are really levels to this game!

Even though Lerato is looking fire as ever in a snap with her baby, fans couldn't help but fall in love with her R40k customised handbag.

Though she is regarded highly by the fashion police nowadays, she has had her run-in with the law over her outfit choices.

After the star received backlash for her red carpet look at the 2017 Samas, the star clapped back in a now-deleted tweet. She said that she dresses for herself, and she doesn't try to fit in with dubbed “awards uniforms”.

“They hate anyone that doesn’t need or ask for their approval. They need to remember I don’t dress to fit in with their awards uniform, or to impress them ... never have & never will,” said Lerato.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
