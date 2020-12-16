Levels! Lerato Kganyago shows off her bag worth R40k

Media personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago is out here serving goals with her custom Dolce & Gabbana — and it's worth a whopping R40k!

With Christmas coming up and the end of the lockdown nowhere in sight, something cute and 40k over my budget sounds about right.

Kaya FM presenter Lerato recently showed off a piece from her collection of all things fabulous.

She took to Instagram with her D & Sicily handbag that has a custom 'L. K. G' monogram at the top. The star is seen posing with her bag and, girl, there are really levels to this game!

Even though Lerato is looking fire as ever in a snap with her baby, fans couldn't help but fall in love with her R40k customised handbag.