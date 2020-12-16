'Muvhango' actress Constance Sibiya, aka Vho Hangwani, appointed bishop at her church

Speaking to TimesLIVE about her appointment, the star said during her permanent tenure she hopes to serve the African region to the best of her abilities.

Being one of few female bishops, Constance intends to empower women in the church to more senior positions despite possible discrimination.

“The challenge is in many countries, not only in Africa but all over the world, women are relegated to lower positions in the church. Together with other women, I will work assiduously to bring women into the bishopric.

“I know I will have to contend with male chauvinistic stereotypes concerning women in church leadership, but I trust God for the grace of navigating all ,” Constance said.

She isn't the only Muvhango actress who has had tongues wagging.

Regina Nesengani, aka Vho Masindi, recently earned her PhD from the University of SA (Unisa).

With her thesis written in Tshivenda with a focus on the abuse of women in drama books, the star said she was inspired by a SAFM interview with an older woman who had earned her PhD.

“I was very inspired by this lady. I said if she can do it, so can I. I had a master's degree so there was nothing stopping me from pursuing a PhD,” said Regina.