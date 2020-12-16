Shimza calls out minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'not caring enough' about artists

African Woman hitmaker Shimza took to Twitter to call out sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying not enough has been done to help SA artists.

This comes after the star claimed he submitted a proposal to the minister. In a Twitter thread, Shimza said the proposal was for artists to be able to continue performing by televising their events.

The DJ said there was no response, citing it as a possible reason artists were still hosting superspreader events.

“Supporting this would have meant fewer people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their homes,” said Shimza.

The musician said artists were being overlooked because the arts weren't being taken seriously.