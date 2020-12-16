TshisaLIVE

Shimza calls out minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'not caring enough' about artists

16 December 2020 - 16:00
Shimza believes government is not doing enough for artists struggling to earn a living during the pandemic.
Shimza believes government is not doing enough for artists struggling to earn a living during the pandemic.
Image: Instagram/ Shimza

African Woman hitmaker Shimza took to Twitter to call out sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying not enough has been done to help SA artists.

This comes after the star claimed he submitted a proposal to the minister. In a Twitter thread, Shimza said the proposal was for artists to be able to continue performing by televising their events.

The DJ said there was no response, citing it as a possible reason artists were still hosting superspreader events.

“Supporting this would have meant fewer people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their homes,” said Shimza.

The musician said artists were being overlooked because the arts weren't being taken seriously.

“This would potentially cut down on gatherings, but at the same time would not take from the artist's income because we also need to work. Many might think entertainment is just games, but many lives are suffering and are not being recognised, ra zama but we need assistance. Ra kopa” tweeted Shimza.

Check out the thread here:

The musician has been vocal with his opinions about the importance of artists in the past. Earlier this year, Shimza took to Twitter to praise artists. In an era of economic strife, the Congo Congo hitmaker praised artists for branching out of music.

With Boity's signature perfume and Era by DJ Zinhle, the star believes modern artists are a "woke bunch". 

“Our era of artists are selling more than just music! Woke bunch!”

Shimza: 'Our era of artists are selling more than just music. Woke bunch!'

We could learn a thing or two from musician and business savant Shimza!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

F**k off and stop stealing’ - DJ Tira, Lvovo & Shimza slam Fakaza after Cassper album ‘leak’

Lvovo called for changes to the way streaming works in SA
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

DJ Maphorisa starts young beef with Shimza

Mara Maphorisa likes stirring up trouble
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I didn't know one could be loved so deeply' - Bassie's tribute to her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang Matheba wins Woman of the Year at GQ Men of The Year 2020 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X