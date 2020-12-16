Shimza calls out minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'not caring enough' about artists
African Woman hitmaker Shimza took to Twitter to call out sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying not enough has been done to help SA artists.
This comes after the star claimed he submitted a proposal to the minister. In a Twitter thread, Shimza said the proposal was for artists to be able to continue performing by televising their events.
The DJ said there was no response, citing it as a possible reason artists were still hosting superspreader events.
“Supporting this would have meant fewer people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their homes,” said Shimza.
The musician said artists were being overlooked because the arts weren't being taken seriously.
“This would potentially cut down on gatherings, but at the same time would not take from the artist's income because we also need to work. Many might think entertainment is just games, but many lives are suffering and are not being recognised, ra zama but we need assistance. Ra kopa” tweeted Shimza.
Check out the thread here:
Submitted a proposal to Minister @NathiMthethwaSA for us to be able to afford to continue with events on tv so we could continue paying artists and people in the technical space and got no response. Now we out scrapping for work, people are gathering and the virus is spreading.— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 14, 2020
Supporting this would have meant less people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their home.— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 14, 2020
This would potentially cut down on gatherings but at the same time not take from the artists income because we also need to work. Many might think entertainment is just games but many lives are suffering and are not being recognised, ra zama but we need assistance. Ra kopa 🙏🏾— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 14, 2020
The musician has been vocal with his opinions about the importance of artists in the past. Earlier this year, Shimza took to Twitter to praise artists. In an era of economic strife, the Congo Congo hitmaker praised artists for branching out of music.
With Boity's signature perfume and Era by DJ Zinhle, the star believes modern artists are a "woke bunch".
“Our era of artists are selling more than just music! Woke bunch!”