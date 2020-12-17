TshisaLIVE

Halala! ProVerb is elected onto Samro board

17 December 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
ProVerb is now a member of the SA Music Rights Organisation board.
Image: Via/ Proverb

Congratulations are in order for Idols SA presenter and retired rapper and businessman ProVerb who has officially been elected as member of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board.

This is according to the organisation's Twitter page where it took a moment to congratulate the TV personality on the prestigious appointment.

ProVerb is said to have been voted in at the organisation's 57th annual general meeting which was held last week.

Feeling blessed to have been elected onto the board, ProVerb replied to SAMRO's tweet saying, “Thank you so much, I look forward to learning all I can and making a valuable contribution.”

This election will see ProVerb making a move from being in front of the camera to behind the scenes of the music business

Pro has always been keen to learn, last year, he revealed he was going back to school.

He took to Twitter to share that he had completed his fourth module, in between hosting the biggest singing competition in the country.

“Module 4 done. It is never too late to get started on a new path of success. You can shape your life the way you want it to be by putting in the work on a daily basis.”

The rapper is known for wearing many hats in the entertainment industry and is proof that hard work pays off.

Considered a legend in the rap community, last year Pro celebrated 14 years since the release date of his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, and commemorated his journey in the entertainment industry.

