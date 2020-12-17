Halala! ProVerb is elected onto Samro board

Congratulations are in order for Idols SA presenter and retired rapper and businessman ProVerb who has officially been elected as member of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board.

This is according to the organisation's Twitter page where it took a moment to congratulate the TV personality on the prestigious appointment.

ProVerb is said to have been voted in at the organisation's 57th annual general meeting which was held last week.

Feeling blessed to have been elected onto the board, ProVerb replied to SAMRO's tweet saying, “Thank you so much, I look forward to learning all I can and making a valuable contribution.”

This election will see ProVerb making a move from being in front of the camera to behind the scenes of the music business