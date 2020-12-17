TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Duduzane Zuma signing Somizi’s book and returning it

17 December 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is over the moon that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cook book.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is over the moon that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cook book.
Image: Supplied/DStv 1Magic

Social media users are in a frenzy after media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cookbook.

A super excited Somizi took to Twitter and let it be known that the former president's son and SA's bae has left a cute message inside one of his cookbooks.

With a caption that read, “Thank you buddy”, Somizi shared two snaps, one of Duduzane holding his cookbook and the other of a sweet congratulatory note the people's bae wrote for him.

“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane before he sealed it with his famous signature.

As if having his cookbook signed by Duduzane was not enough, Somizi took to Instagram and shared a video of himself hanging out with Duduzane and his gang.  

In the video, Somizi can be heard singing the words to Rapper Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi which was made famous by the #DuduzaneChallenge.

While it seemed that Somizi was somewhere posh all by himself, the media personality slowly shifted the camera to his right surprising his fans that he was actually with Duduzane and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo.

Uttering the words, “We're starting a band”, Somizi teased his fans that something was coming.

Here's are some of the reactions to Somizi's signed copy:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ‘Don’t waste your money'

Kelly Khumalo has no interest whatsoever in her nomination for the awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi can’t believe how Mohale is keeping his new ride in mint condition

Mohale took the saying 'as good as new' a bit too literally!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi credits his late father for his cooking skills

Mmmmm! Somizi's cookbook has all sorts of goodies!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Somizi regains confidence in his cooking skills & reveals he’ll open a restaurant in 2021

"I am glad I stuck to my guns ... Now I can boldly say my book is good and legit."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick addresses 'reckless super-spreader' event backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X