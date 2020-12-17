SNAPS | Big winners & fancy outfits! Inside the KZN Entertainment Awards
The inaugural KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) finally took place on Tuesday, December 15, and KZN celebrities showed up dressed to the nines and ready to busk in the spotlight.
The awards ceremony, created to celebrate artist, movers and shakers from the province, was held at the Durban ICC in a glamorous, Covid-19 conscious event.
Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi served spice and hot looks as the hosts of the awards.
Check out the snaps to see their outfits for the night!
The biggest winner of the night, who took home a whooping R600,000, was musician Khuzani who won best Maskandi and KZN’s most loved. Another big winner was DJ Sithelo of Kotini records, who took the crown for best DJ and Newest Find.
There were also some hot performances on the night from the likes of Durban-kwaito pioneers Big NUZ alongside DJ Tira, L'vovo Derrango, Nomcebo Zikode, Khuzani, Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo and others.
Babes Wodumo, who previously expressed her wish to win an award at the event, was beaten by Nomcebo Zikode for the Best Female Artist accolade. Other big winners included SK Khoza and Thandeka Dawn-King for best male and female actors, Sjava for best male artist, and Bonang Matheba who won an award for being KZN's favourite cousin.
Winners in each category took home a cool R100,000.
Here are some of the snaps from the “black carpet” where you will see how celebs showed up and showed off!
Duma Ntando guys 😭😍. I have a new crush 😍. #KZNEABlackCarpet pic.twitter.com/doBvMwdZp5— ❄ LUCKY ❄ (@HlugaTheGuy_) December 15, 2020
They look so cute 😍❤️#KZNEABlackCarpet pic.twitter.com/pNr2jygQa6— Ayanda🌼 (@ayanda_yandiey_) December 15, 2020
Guys hear me out😭😭🔥 Zanda Zakuza😭😍🥺guys #KZNEABlackCarpet pic.twitter.com/PRfjtabcjV— Ntwana yaseMlazi 💯🇿🇦 (@yunghustler_za) December 15, 2020