SNAPS | Big winners & fancy outfits! Inside the KZN Entertainment Awards

The inaugural KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) finally took place on Tuesday, December 15, and KZN celebrities showed up dressed to the nines and ready to busk in the spotlight.

The awards ceremony, created to celebrate artist, movers and shakers from the province, was held at the Durban ICC in a glamorous, Covid-19 conscious event.

Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi served spice and hot looks as the hosts of the awards.

Check out the snaps to see their outfits for the night!