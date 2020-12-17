WATCH | Londie London reveals her 1st pregnancy with the cutest video!
“We made a wish and you came true,” said excited mama-to-be Londie London.
Joining the list of Mzansi celebrities who 2020 has gifted with a bun in the oven is Instagram model turned musician Londie London, who announced with the cutest video that she's expecting her first child.
The Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shared the exciting news on her Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon after her fans had been suspecting she's expecting for a while.
In a post that followed, Londie penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child as she shared more snaps of her baby bump. In the letter she expressed her joy and gratitude for the journey and new era of her life.
“You were fully and wonderfully made in the name of love. I haven’t even met you yet and I already love you beyond belief. My body has been changing in ways I didn’t think were possible. Just for you little one. You wake me up every morning with your little flutters and waves of movement as you lay closely to my heart. I’m looking forward to the day when I get to hold you in my arms. We have been so excited for your arrival into this world. We talk to you, play with you and enjoy every moment of the special bond we have with you already,” she said.
Check out the cute announcement video below:
Even though the musician has been mum on information about the baby daddy or her love life, she got in her feels as she explained the kind of parents she and mystery bae were looking forward to being.
“I can only hope that we can be the parents that you deserve. We want to teach you to follow your own heart, to dream like there aren’t any limits and to feel the unconditional love of the family around you. We promise to guide you through life in the best way we can. We will let you make your own way but will never be too far behind to catch you if you fall. Thank you for being the light in my life. I love you,” Londie wrote.
Londie also revealed that she was engaged in one of the posts that followed where she referred to herself as a “fiancé”. Whether it's the preggy glow that's radiating from her snaps or just #loveliveshere glow, Londi seems truly happy.
Congratulations mama!