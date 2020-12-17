WATCH | Londie London reveals her 1st pregnancy with the cutest video!

Joining the list of Mzansi celebrities who 2020 has gifted with a bun in the oven is Instagram model turned musician Londie London, who announced with the cutest video that she's expecting her first child.

The Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shared the exciting news on her Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon after her fans had been suspecting she's expecting for a while.

In a post that followed, Londie penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child as she shared more snaps of her baby bump. In the letter she expressed her joy and gratitude for the journey and new era of her life.

“You were fully and wonderfully made in the name of love. I haven’t even met you yet and I already love you beyond belief. My body has been changing in ways I didn’t think were possible. Just for you little one. You wake me up every morning with your little flutters and waves of movement as you lay closely to my heart. I’m looking forward to the day when I get to hold you in my arms. We have been so excited for your arrival into this world. We talk to you, play with you and enjoy every moment of the special bond we have with you already,” she said.

Check out the cute announcement video below: