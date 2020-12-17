TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Londie London reveals her 1st pregnancy with the cutest video!

“We made a wish and you came true,” said excited mama-to-be Londie London.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 December 2020 - 12:00
Londie London is pregnant with her first child.
Londie London is pregnant with her first child.
Image: INSTAGRAM / Londie London

Joining the list of Mzansi celebrities who 2020 has gifted with a bun in the oven is Instagram model turned musician Londie London, who announced with the cutest video that she's expecting her first child.

The Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shared the exciting news on her Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon after her fans had been suspecting she's expecting for a while.

In a post that followed, Londie penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child as she shared more snaps of her baby bump. In the letter she expressed her joy and gratitude for the journey and new era of her life.

“You were fully and wonderfully made in the name of love. I haven’t even met you yet and I already love you beyond belief. My body has been changing in ways I didn’t think were possible. Just for you little one. You wake me up every morning with your little flutters and waves of movement as you lay closely to my heart. I’m looking forward to the day when I get to hold you in my arms. We have been so excited for your arrival into this world. We talk to you, play with you and enjoy every moment of the special bond we have with you already,” she said.

Check out the cute announcement video below:

Even though the musician has been mum on information about the baby daddy or her love life, she got in her feels as she explained the kind of parents she and mystery bae were looking forward to being.

“I can only hope that we can be the parents that you deserve. We want to teach you to follow your own heart, to dream like there aren’t any limits and to feel the unconditional love of the family around you. We promise to guide you through life in the best way we can. We will let you make your own way but will never be too far behind to catch you if you fall. Thank you for being the light in my life. I love you,” Londie wrote.

Londie also revealed that she was engaged in one of the posts that followed where she referred to herself as a “fiancé”. Whether it's the preggy glow that's radiating from her snaps or just #loveliveshere glow, Londi seems truly happy.

Congratulations mama!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Inside Babalwa Mneno's swanky birthday celebrations

Barbz ushered in another year surrounded by loved ones.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet

Fashion hits and misses from #Feathers11
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Sjava is the latest to leave Ambitiouz — here are five other artists who have left the stable

Sjava told fans there is no bad blood between him and the record label.
News
6 months ago

'It's fan-generated fun' — AKA's team clear the air on #AKAJoinsAmbitious

It's not happening, fam.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick addresses 'reckless super-spreader' event backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X