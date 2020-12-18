Black Motion's Murdah praises his 'girlfriend' DJ Zinhle with cute IG post
It looks like love is in the air for DJ Zinhle and her alleged new bae Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mahosana ... so much so that Murdah couldn't help but show his admiration for the Umlilo hitmaker.
The pair haven't confirmed publicly that they're an official item, however Zinhle and the Black Motion's DJ have been steaming things up on the socials.
They have been sharing loved-up snaps of each other on their Instagram Stories and this has kept the rumour mill going. In one of his latest posts, Murdah couldn't help but gush about Zinhle. Appearing totally smitten, Murdah took to Instagram and gave Zinhle praise for being the best in the music game.
He started his sweet praise with a prayer only for “legends” intimating that Zinhle could not be touched when it came to making great music.
With a cute pink background and Zinhle's gorgeous snap centring the post, Murdah went on to pen a young praise poem for his bae claiming she was “the god of Sandton, his lord and saviour and the one who was Mandela's buddy”.
This is not the first time that Murdah shared just how much he admires Zinhle.
Over the weekend, Murdah took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of himself in bed with his lover [who was conveniently facing away from the camera].
He then followed the steamy snap with an image of his outfit for the day revealing that he was “Styled by love”.
Murdah rocked in a rolled up white shirt over a pair of loose-fitting, ankle-high chinos along with some designer sandals.
And judging from how fresh he looked, their fans concluded that Zinhle did a great job!