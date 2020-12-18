'Fake Ma-Br, you need to heal' - 5 explosive quotes from Samkelo's rant about Nomuzi

Actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu went all the way in on rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena on Thursday, claiming she allegedly provoked and threw a drink at her.

Thousands tuned in on Samkelo's InstagramLIVE as she mocked Nomuzi's rap career and the fact that she associates herself with icon, Brenda Fassie.

Nomuzi calls herself “the new age Ma-Br”, but Samkelo said Nomuzi has no right to call herself the younger version of Brenda because she hasn't done anything iconic. She also explained that there has been tension between the two for a while, which she ignored until Nomuzi provoked her after she asked her to move out of the way.

Some tweeps have dismissed the “beef”, saying it's a publicity stunt, while others laughed it all off.

It also isn't clear whether Nomuzi has seen the rant, but she has managed to keep her cool and not respond to Samkelo. All she's tweeted about is her new album which dropped on Thursday at midnight.

A lot went down on Samkelo's Insta live, so here are just five fire quotes to sum it all up:

Actually, what do you even do?

“They said you were performing tonight [Thursday], performing what? What is your song? Nobody even knows your songs. When last were you even popping? You pop because of association, because of the people you hang around with. You're not popping because you are actually talented and doing some iconic shi*t.”