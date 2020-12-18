'Fake Ma-Br, you need to heal' - 5 explosive quotes from Samkelo's rant about Nomuzi
Some tweeps have dismissed the “beef”, saying it's a publicity stunt, while others laughed it all off.
Actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu went all the way in on rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena on Thursday, claiming she allegedly provoked and threw a drink at her.
Thousands tuned in on Samkelo's InstagramLIVE as she mocked Nomuzi's rap career and the fact that she associates herself with icon, Brenda Fassie.
Nomuzi calls herself “the new age Ma-Br”, but Samkelo said Nomuzi has no right to call herself the younger version of Brenda because she hasn't done anything iconic. She also explained that there has been tension between the two for a while, which she ignored until Nomuzi provoked her after she asked her to move out of the way.
It also isn't clear whether Nomuzi has seen the rant, but she has managed to keep her cool and not respond to Samkelo. All she's tweeted about is her new album which dropped on Thursday at midnight.
A lot went down on Samkelo's Insta live, so here are just five fire quotes to sum it all up:
Actually, what do you even do?
“They said you were performing tonight [Thursday], performing what? What is your song? Nobody even knows your songs. When last were you even popping? You pop because of association, because of the people you hang around with. You're not popping because you are actually talented and doing some iconic shi*t.”
Imagine young maBrrr responding with a diss track #Nomuzi #Samkelo #Moozlie— Fistos Von Doom 🗿™️ (@rubberband_031) December 17, 2020
You're not Brenda Fassie
“She calls herself the new age Ma-Br [Brenda Fassie]. What Ma-Br? Ma-Br used to fill up stadiums. What have you filled up? What has Nomuzi f**en Mabena ever filled up? Brenda Fassie has made some iconic music we still sing today and yet you call yourself the new age Ma-Br.”
Look, fake Ma-Br, you need to heal
“Fake Ma-Br you need to heal and when you've healed from the fact that some people are doing better than you and that you don't know what you're doing, go and eat pap for three months so you can gain some weight.”
It’s when #Samkelo said #Moozlie hid behind 5 people. 🤣 thats when I knew issa lie.— vhoss - say it in Venda (@Letuka_ZA) December 18, 2020
'Ma-Br was wrong, yes, but I'm flattered'
“I'm flattered that it took watching me on stage, watching people love my song and love my performance, watching people ask me to do it again for her to go 'f**k that b*tch.'”
Nomuzi is really relevant because of the people she hangs out with, other than that Naaah uMy sis is just a bore.#Nomuzi#Samkelo— .👸🏾 (@Mamfeka19) December 17, 2020
Also, boo, don't be a coward
“If you're gonna throw a drink at someone, don't run away. Stay there, stand your ground. Angithi you had the guts to throw a drink at me? So if you had those guts, don't run away and have your boyfriend following you. You are bitter because nobody's talking about you.”
It's called a publicity stunt guys, Samukelo was just promoting her new single#Samkelo #Nomuzi— THEY.CALL.ME.J (@JGovuzela) December 17, 2020