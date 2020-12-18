Focalistic reassures fans he’s fine after car crash: 'God is good'

Mzansi's hip hop star Focalistic is grateful to have escaped a car crash unharmed.

The rapper, who's got all the dance floors blazing with his hits, took to Twitter and said that he “waited two hours” to be assisted by cops at a recent accident scene.

Pitori's Maradona also shared that later on, after the accident occurred, he went to perform at an event where he allegedly witnessed “five police vans shooting people with rubber bullets”.

"Something is wrong," he said.

Though he was involved in a car accident, the rapper replied to a tweep that “God is good” and he was not injured in the accident.

The rapper didn't provide much detail.