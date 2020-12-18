TshisaLIVE

Focalistic reassures fans he’s fine after car crash: 'God is good'

18 December 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Focalistic was involved in a car accident but is doing fine.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Mzansi's hip hop star Focalistic is grateful to have escaped a car crash unharmed.

The rapper, who's got all the dance floors blazing with his hits, took to Twitter and said that he “waited two hours” to be assisted by cops at a recent accident scene. 

Pitori's Maradona also shared that later on, after the accident occurred, he went to perform at an event where he allegedly witnessed “five police vans shooting people with rubber bullets”. 

"Something is wrong," he said.

Though he was involved in a car accident, the rapper replied to a tweep that “God is good” and he was not injured in the accident. 

The rapper didn't provide much detail.

Last month Focalistic had the internet singing his praises after he revealed that he bought a new whip.

The rapper took to Twitter with snaps of himself sitting on top of a Mercedes V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus. In another video, Focalistic was seen rapping on the roof.

“Dreams come true! New whip! New EP #SghubuSesExcellent coming Soon! #KeStarTour Been so dope to us!!” the rapper wrote.

Social media users and fans were singing praises for his new ride, admiring the rapper's hard work and the fruits of his labour. 

