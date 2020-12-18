Mlindo threatens to expose 'greedy' people in the industry
Singer Mlindo The Vocalist has opened up about the “foul play” that's experienced in the industry, lifting the lid on how greedy some people are.
In a series of tweets, Mlindo shared there was something troubling his spirit which was eating him up inside, but he couldn't talk about it.
This is after he alluded to how selfish some people are.
Khona Into eng’ hluphayo lento Ingidla Ngaphakhathi 😢— MlindoTheVocalist (@MlindoRSA) December 16, 2020
Before his “greedy people” tweet, an emotional Mlindo told his followers that he wanted to tell them a story but ended up changing his mind and stopped short of spilling the beans.
He instead stated that “he's always wanted to talk but he just thought otherwise ...”
While it's not clear what sparked Mlindo's young rant, he also reminisced about the day he boarded a bus to the City of Gold with the wish of living out his dreams.
I still remember the day I took a bus to Jhb to make my dreams come true 😢 https://t.co/RI1as2FbtL— MlindoTheVocalist (@MlindoRSA) December 16, 2020
Feeling saddened by the situation he was in, Mlindo revealed that though he was in pain, one day he'd get past it.